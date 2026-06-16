THE WHO's ROGER DALTREY Accepts 'ASCAP Founders Award' At ASCAP's London Celebration

Earlier tonight (Tuesday, June 16),THE WHO frontman Roger Daltrey was honored with the ASCAP Founders Award at the 2026 ASCAP London Celebrates Songwriters And Composers invite-only event in London, United Kingdom.

ASCAP celebrated the achievements of its U.K. songwriters and composers, recognizing the creators behind some of the year's biggest global hits across music, film and television, while also honoring rock Daltrey with the ASCAP Founders Award, acclaimed actor, DJ and rapper Sir Idris Elba with the ASCAP Creative Voice Award and British R&B trio FLO with the ASCAP Vanguard Award.

One of rock's preeminent vocalists, Daltrey, solo artist and lead singer of THE WHO, was presented with the ASCAP Founders Award for his legendary career. The award is bestowed upon ASCAP creators who have made pioneering contributions to music by inspiring and influencing their fellow music creators with a unique style of creative genius that will enrich generations to come. Previous recipients include Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Carly Simon, Billy Joel, Jeff Lynne, Diane Warren, Quincy Jones and more.

As co-founder and lead vocalist of THE WHO, Daltrey shaped the sound and spirit of rock music for generations. From his decades of electrifying performances and hit songs, to the groundbreaking rock operas "Tommy" and "Quadrophenia", on to his innovative solo work, Daltrey's voice is one of the most unmistakable in music history. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1990 and has consistently used that voice to support worthy causes, particularly as honorary patron of Teenage Cancer Trust and with Teen Cancer America. He created and curated the long-running week of Teenage Cancer Trust shows at the Royal Albert Hall in London, raising millions for the charity, to build specialist wards for young people with cancer. He was knighted last December for his services to music and charity.

Daltrey will launch a U.S. solo tour in August, starting in Mesa, Arizona.

ASCAP chairman of the board and president Paul Williams said: "Roger's cultural impact is legendary. His extraordinary music career has been defined by his unstoppable energy, passion, authenticity and a voice that has shaped the sound of rock and roll. He is undoubtedly one of rock's most influential icons.”

The awards once again highlight the extraordinary influence of U.K. songwriters and composers across the global entertainment industry, from chart-topping songs and dance anthems to some of the year's most celebrated films and television productions.

The American Society Of Composers, Authors And Publishers (ASCAP) is a membership association of more than 1.1 million songwriters, composers and music publishers, and represents some of the world's most talented music creators. Founded and governed by songwriters, composers and publishers, it returns nearly 90 cents of every dollar collected to its members as royalties and has the lowest overhead rate of any U.S. PRO. ASCAP licenses a repertory of over 20 million musical works to hundreds of thousands of businesses that use music, including streaming services, cable television, radio and satellite radio and brick and mortar businesses such as retail stores, hotels, clubs, restaurants and bars. ASCAP collects the licensing fees and identifies, matches, processes and pays royalties to its members for trillions of performances every year. The ASCAP blanket license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. ASCAP puts music creators first, advocating for their rights and the value of music on Capitol Hill, driving innovation that moves the industry forward, building community and providing the resources and support that creators need to succeed in their careers.