THE WILDHEARTS Frontman GINGER Diagnosed With 'Rare' And 'Aggressive' Type Of Cancer

THE WILDHEARTS frontman and founding member Ginger has been diagnosed with "a rare but aggressive strain of cancer", mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).

According to the Mayo Clinic, mantle cell lymphoma typically affects the lymph nodes, but it also can affect the blood, bone marrow and other tissues throughout the body.

While mantle cell lymphoma often can't be cured, treatments can shrink the cancer size and help contain it.

In a statement posted on social media today (March 16),THE WILDHEARTS wrote: "IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT FROM THE WILDHEARTS TEAM. During THE WILDHEARTS' incredible 'More Satanic Rites' UK tour in December 2025, frontman and founding member Ginger Wildheart was experiencing severe pains that some nights forced him to take some short breaks from stage. Determined not to upset the band's loyal fans — new and old — Ginger took painkillers to ensure the rock 'n' roll was delivered, without missing a riff. Away from the tour Ginger has sought medical tests and investigations to establish the cause of the ongoing issue. The results have been confirmed and we are saddened to report that Ginger has been diagnosed with Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) — a rare but aggressive strain of cancer.

"Right now Ginger is in fine fettle, continuing to write songs that will be released under the guise of THE WILDHEARTS and as solo projects in the future. The follow-up to 2025's 'The Satanic Rites...' is currently being finalised with announcements to follow later this year via Snakefarm/Universal. And, most importantly, ALL currently announced THE WILDHEARTS shows (with more being announced over coming months) WILL GO AHEAD.

"While we process this news and await further medical advice, Ginger wants everyone to know that strength and positivity will prevail and the show WILL go on.

"Make sure you come and see THE WILDHEARTS — sounding bigger and more refreshingly amazing than ever — at a venue near you soon."

THE WILDHEARTS are an English rock band, formed in 1989 in Newcastle upon Tyne. The band's sound is a mixture of hard rock and melodic pop music, often described in the music press as combining influences as diverse as THE BEATLES and 1980s-era METALLICA. THE WILDHEARTS achieved several Top 20 singles and two Top 10 albums in Britain, though they also faced difficulties with record companies and many internal problems often relating to drugs and depression. Much of the band's early career was affected by bitter feuds with their record company, East West.

Throughout THE WILDHEARTS' history, members have regularly been replaced, with the only constant member being Ginger. Several band members have appeared in the lineup more than once. The band has also been split up or placed on hiatus by Ginger multiple times. In the 2010s, the band convened occasionally for various anniversary tours. A 2018 anniversary tour by the band's 1995 lineup led to a return to the studio. They released a new album in 2019 after a ten-year hiatus. Their most recent LP, "Satanic Rites Of The Wildhearts", came out in March 2025.