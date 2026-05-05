THEORY OF A DEADMAN And SEVENDUST To Join Forces For 36-Date Co-Headline Tour Of North America

THEORY OF A DEADMAN And SEVENDUST To Join Forces For 36-Date Co-Headline Tour Of North AmericaMay 5, 2026
A partnership over two decades in the making, THEORY OF A DEADMAN and SEVENDUST are teaming up for "The Dead / Seven Tour". This 36-date co-headline trek promises to be more than just another show. It's an unforgettable evening comprised of hard rock anthems, raw energy, and decades of fan-favorite hits. Whether you've been with them since day one or just found your new favorite track, this tour promises to deliver it all!
"The Dead / Seven Tour" is scheduled to kick off on August 7 in Duluth, Minnesota and run through September 29, where it ends in Bozeman, Montana. Along the way, it will make stops in Fargo, North Dakota (August 11),Detroit, Michigan (August 23),Atlanta, Georgia (September 5),Corpus Christi, Texas (September 12),and Riverside, California (September 20),to name a few.
Tyler Connolly of THEORY OF A DEADMAN comments: "We are beyond pumped to hit the road with one of the most beloved rock bands and friends SEVENDUST. Playing shows with them going back to 2002, man, this tour is gonna crush! Cannot wait to play some new tracks and some old ones too. Excited for rockers RETURN TO DUST to join us as well."
Lajon Witherspoon of SEVENDUST adds: "Man, hearing Tyler say that takes me back. We've been throwing down together for a long time, and it's always been nothing but love and high energy. THEORY OF A DEADMAN always brings it, so we already know this tour is going to be something special. We're beyond excited to get out there, share the stage again, and give the fans moments you can't recreate anywhere else. Our friends in RETURN TO DUST will be there too. Much respect to those guys, and we're ready to crush this thing together."
More information on tickets and individual band VIP packages can be found at www.theoryofficial.com and sevendust.com.
"The Dead / Seven Tour" 2026 dates:
Aug. 07 - Duluth, MN @ DECC Arena
Aug. 08 - Rochester, MN @ Mayo Civic Center
Aug. 09 - Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater
Aug. 11 - Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena
Aug. 12 — Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center
Aug. 14 - Aberdeen, SD @ Brown County Fair
Aug. 15 - Morton, MN @ Jackpot Junction Casino (THEORY only)
Aug. 16 — Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center
Aug. 18 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club
Aug. 19 - Decatur, IL @ The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Aug. 21 - Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
Aug. 22 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Aug. 23 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
Aug. 25 - Poughkeepsie, NY @ MJN Convention Center
Aug. 27 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Aug. 28 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Aug. 29 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
Sep. 04 - Anderson, SC @ Wendell's Dippin Branch
Sep. 05 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
Sep. 06 - Dothan, AL @ The Plant
Sep. 08 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
Sep. 09 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
Sep. 10 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
Sep. 12 - Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street
Sep. 13 - Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
Sep. 15 - El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
Sep. 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
Sep. 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ Bel-Aire Backyard at Durango Casino & Resort
Sep. 19 - Del Mar, CA @ The Sound at Del Mar
Sep. 20 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Sep. 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at the Complex
Sep. 23 - Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center
Sep. 25 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House
Sep. 26 - Umatilla, OR @ Rock The Locks Festival (No RETURN TO DUST)
Sep. 28 - Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry
Sep. 29 - Bozeman, MT @ Gallatin County Fairgrounds
Oct. 01 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival (No RETURN TO DUST)
THEORY OF A DEADMAN returns with their hard-hitting new single "Barricade". It marks a new chapter for the band comprised of Tyler Connolly, Dave Brenner, Dean Back and Joey Dandeneau. The track delivers THEORY OF A DEADMAN's signature mix of gritty riffs, anthemic hooks, and unfiltered lyricism with a renewed sense of urgency.
Driven by a tense, simmering energy, "Barricade" builds from restrained verses into a massive, cathartic chorus, capturing the push-and-pull emotion at the core of the song while maintaining an undeniable arena-ready punch.
Touring in support of their fifteenth studio album "One", Grammy Award–nominated metal icons SEVENDUST prove once again why they remain a vital force nearly three decades into their career. Comprised of Lajon Witherspoon (vocals),Clint Lowery (guitar),John Connolly (guitar),Vince Hornsby (bass) and Morgan Rose (drums),the band once again delivers the signature sound that has earned them both critical acclaim and a fiercely loyal fanbase. Early reviews of "One" make it clear: SEVENDUST has not lost their edge.
"One" is now available via Napalm Records in multiple configurations, including digital downloads.