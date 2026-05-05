THEORY OF A DEADMAN And SEVENDUST To Join Forces For 36-Date Co-Headline Tour Of North America

A partnership over two decades in the making, THEORY OF A DEADMAN and SEVENDUST are teaming up for "The Dead / Seven Tour". This 36-date co-headline trek promises to be more than just another show. It's an unforgettable evening comprised of hard rock anthems, raw energy, and decades of fan-favorite hits. Whether you've been with them since day one or just found your new favorite track, this tour promises to deliver it all!

"The Dead / Seven Tour" is scheduled to kick off on August 7 in Duluth, Minnesota and run through September 29, where it ends in Bozeman, Montana. Along the way, it will make stops in Fargo, North Dakota (August 11),Detroit, Michigan (August 23),Atlanta, Georgia (September 5),Corpus Christi, Texas (September 12),and Riverside, California (September 20),to name a few.

Tyler Connolly of THEORY OF A DEADMAN comments: "We are beyond pumped to hit the road with one of the most beloved rock bands and friends SEVENDUST. Playing shows with them going back to 2002, man, this tour is gonna crush! Cannot wait to play some new tracks and some old ones too. Excited for rockers RETURN TO DUST to join us as well."

Lajon Witherspoon of SEVENDUST adds: "Man, hearing Tyler say that takes me back. We've been throwing down together for a long time, and it's always been nothing but love and high energy. THEORY OF A DEADMAN always brings it, so we already know this tour is going to be something special. We're beyond excited to get out there, share the stage again, and give the fans moments you can't recreate anywhere else. Our friends in RETURN TO DUST will be there too. Much respect to those guys, and we're ready to crush this thing together."

More information on tickets and individual band VIP packages can be found at www.theoryofficial.com and sevendust.com.

"The Dead / Seven Tour" 2026 dates:

Aug. 07 - Duluth, MN @ DECC Arena

Aug. 08 - Rochester, MN @ Mayo Civic Center

Aug. 09 - Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater

Aug. 11 - Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena

Aug. 12 — Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center

Aug. 14 - Aberdeen, SD @ Brown County Fair

Aug. 15 - Morton, MN @ Jackpot Junction Casino (THEORY only)

Aug. 16 — Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center

Aug. 18 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club

Aug. 19 - Decatur, IL @ The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

Aug. 21 - Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

Aug. 22 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Aug. 23 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

Aug. 25 - Poughkeepsie, NY @ MJN Convention Center

Aug. 27 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Aug. 28 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Aug. 29 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Sep. 04 - Anderson, SC @ Wendell's Dippin Branch

Sep. 05 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

Sep. 06 - Dothan, AL @ The Plant

Sep. 08 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

Sep. 09 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

Sep. 10 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

Sep. 12 - Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street

Sep. 13 - Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

Sep. 15 - El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

Sep. 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

Sep. 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ Bel-Aire Backyard at Durango Casino & Resort

Sep. 19 - Del Mar, CA @ The Sound at Del Mar

Sep. 20 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Sep. 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at the Complex

Sep. 23 - Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center

Sep. 25 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House

Sep. 26 - Umatilla, OR @ Rock The Locks Festival (No RETURN TO DUST)

Sep. 28 - Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry

Sep. 29 - Bozeman, MT @ Gallatin County Fairgrounds

Oct. 01 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival (No RETURN TO DUST)

THEORY OF A DEADMAN returns with their hard-hitting new single "Barricade". It marks a new chapter for the band comprised of Tyler Connolly, Dave Brenner, Dean Back and Joey Dandeneau. The track delivers THEORY OF A DEADMAN's signature mix of gritty riffs, anthemic hooks, and unfiltered lyricism with a renewed sense of urgency.

Driven by a tense, simmering energy, "Barricade" builds from restrained verses into a massive, cathartic chorus, capturing the push-and-pull emotion at the core of the song while maintaining an undeniable arena-ready punch.

Touring in support of their fifteenth studio album "One", Grammy Award–nominated metal icons SEVENDUST prove once again why they remain a vital force nearly three decades into their career. Comprised of Lajon Witherspoon (vocals),Clint Lowery (guitar),John Connolly (guitar),Vince Hornsby (bass) and Morgan Rose (drums),the band once again delivers the signature sound that has earned them both critical acclaim and a fiercely loyal fanbase. Early reviews of "One" make it clear: SEVENDUST has not lost their edge.

"One" is now available via Napalm Records in multiple configurations, including digital downloads.