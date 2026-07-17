THEORY OF A DEADMAN Shares 'Funeral Song' From Upcoming EP 'Part 1: Funeral Songs'

Chart-topping veterans THEORY OF A DEADMAN have released a new single, "Funeral Song", taken from the upcoming EP "Part 1: Funeral Songs", due on September 4, 2026 via ONErpm.

Marking a new chapter for the band, comprising Tyler Connolly, Dave Brenner, Dean Back and Joe Dandeneau, the upcoming EP delivers their signature mix of gritty riffs, anthemic hooks, and unfiltered lyricism with a renewed sense of urgency.

On the new track, Connolly shares: "We've all had that person that we wish would go away or just crawl up and die. That's the anthem here with 'Funeral Song'. But like a lot of things we do over here at the THEORY headquarters, it's to be taken in jest as we always promote taking the moral high ground. Ironically, after all these years, this is the first song we've written about a 'deadman.'"

THEORY OF A DEADMAN have carved out their own lane as one of modern rock's most unapologetic forces, racking up multi-platinum hits, chart-topping albums, and sold-out shows worldwide. Blending witty, candid songwriting with undeniable riffs and massive melodic hooks, the Canadian quartet have built a career defined by both attitude and staying power.

From fan favorites like "Santa Monica" to gold-certified hit "All Or Nothing", platinum singles "Hate My Life" and "Bitch Came Back", and the double-platinum "Not Meant To Be", the band has delivered a steady stream of rock staples. They've landed twelve Top 10 hits on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, including four No. 1 singles: "Bad Girlfriend", "Lowlife", "History Of Violence" and "Rx (Medicate)". The latter stands as the biggest hit of their career, earning a nomination for "Rock Song Of The Year" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Along the way, THEORY OF A DEADMAN have achieved two Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200, four Top 5 debuts on the Canadian Albums chart, and multiple Juno Award nominations, while drawing praise from outlets including American Songwriter, Billboard and Classic Rock magazine.

Now, THEORY OF A DEADMAN are ready to further their prolific career with the release of "Part 1: Funeral Songs".

"Part 1: Funeral Songs" track listing:

01. Barricade

02. Funeral Song

03. Winnebago (Lay Low)

04. Monster Truck

05. Deep End

06. Prenup

THEORY OF A DEADMAN recently announced "The Dead / Seven Tour" alongside fellow heavyweights SEVENDUST. The tour is scheduled to kick off on August 7 in Duluth, Minnesota and run through September 29, where it ends in Bozeman, Montana. Along the way, it will make stops in Fargo, North Dakota (August 11),Detroit, Michigan (August 23),Atlanta, Georgia (September 5),Corpus Christi, Texas (September 12),and Riverside, California (September 20) to name a few.

THEORY OF A DEADMAN are:

Tyler Connolly - Vocals, Guitars, Keys

Dean Back - Bass

Dave Brenner - Guitar

Joe Dandeneau - Drums, Vocals

Photo credit: Sean McGee