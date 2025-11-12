THERION Announces New Live Album, DVD And Blu-Ray 'Con Orquesta'

THERION will release a live album, "Con Orquesta", on January 30, 2026 via Napalm Records. The Swedish symphonic metal pioneers made history once again in 2024 by performing live with a full orchestra, 17 years after their last monumental shows of this kind. Following their unforgettable appearances in Romania (2006) and Hungary (2007),the legendary outfit returned to the orchestral stage in spectacular fashion for their very first arena show, captivating a sold-out crowd of 11,000 at Mexico City Arena. This monumental performance will be forever etched into the band's legacy — brought to life for fans as a limited physical release, and available in stunning detail on DVD and Blu-ray.

A first glimpse into the record is "The Rise of Sodom and Gomorrah". Arguably THERION's biggest song — it has amassed almost eight million streams on Spotify — this stand-out track originally released on "Vovin" in 1998 impressively shows the band's artistry. Blending metal with the Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de México, this rendition of the beloved song is truly one of a kind.

THERION comments: "'The Rise Of Sodom And Gomorrah' is our most popular song and it was an obvious choice for this event. But it is also one of the most suitable songs to perform live with orchestra."

"Con Orquesta" marks a celebration of the THERION universe proving once more why they remain the undisputed pioneers of symphonic metal. A must-have for every fan and collector!

THERION mastermind Christofer Johnsson states: "In the past, our concept was more like THERION going classical, with the band and the symphonic orchestra meeting on an equal basis. Thus, we did a fully orchestral version of one song and it was divided almost 50/50 between playing THERION songs and classical excerpts being rearranged for band and orchestra. This time, however, I wanted to take a different approach. I invited a renowned conductor and composer from Mexico to reinterpret our songs by adding new arrangements and expanding the originals with the orchestra. They also wrote some new intros and small interludes, making this a truly authentic Mexican interpretation of THERION live with orchestra."

After the two European experiences, Johnsson was uncertain whether he would ever bring another orchestra live project back to life. In the end, his decision proved more than worthwhile. Together with the Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de México, THERION delivered an incomparable symphonic metal spectacle, enriching classics with new arrangements and expanding their sonic universe in grand, orchestral style.

The "Con Orquesta" setlist spans THERION's illustrious career with 20 tracks in total, blending fan favorites, symphonic epics, and rare gems. As a bonus, it also features exclusive rehearsal material. From powerful classics like "The Blood Of Kingu", "To Mega Therion" and "The Rise Of Sodom And Gomorrah" to emotional highlights such as "The Birth Of Venus Illegitima", "Siren Of The Woods" and "Lemuria", the performance bridges eras of the band's history. Unique inclusions like the Marie Laforêt cover "Mon Amour Mon Ami" and Sylvie Vartan cover "La Maritza" showcase THERION's genre-defying artistry, while the massive "Draconian Trilogy" and "Via Nocturna" unfold with new orchestral grandeur.

"Con Orquesta" track listing:

CD 1

01. The Blood Of Kingu

02. The Ruler Of Tamag

03. The Birth Of Venus Illegitima

04. Tuonela

05. Twilight Of The Gods

06. Mon Amour Mon Ami

07. La Maritza

08. Via Nocturna

09. Asgård

10. Draconian Trilogy

CD 2

01. Ginnungagap

02. Ten Courts Of Diyu

03. Litany Of The Fallen

04. Siren Of The Woods

05. Son Of The Staves Of Time

06. Lemuria

07. Sitra Ahra

08. Quetzalcoatl

09. The Rise Of Sodom And Gomorrah

10. To Mega Therion

Blu-ray/DVD

01. The Blood Of Kingu

02. The Ruler Of Tamag

03. The Birth Of Venus Illegitima

04. Tuonela

05. Twilight Of The Gods

06. Mon Amour Mon Ami

07. La Maritza

08. Via Nocturna

09. Asgård

10. Draconian Trilogy

11. Ginnungagap

12. Ten Courts Of Diyu

13. Litany Of The Fallen

14. Siren Of The Woods

15. Son Of The Staves Of Time

16. Lemuria

17. Sitra Ahra

18. Quetzalcoatl

19. The Rise Of Sodom And Gomorrah

20. To Mega Therion

21. Bonus Material: Rehearsal

THERION is:

Christofer Johnsson - Guitar

Christian Vidal - Guitar

Christopher Davidsson - Bass

Sami Karppinen - Drums

Thomas Vikström - Vocals

Rosalia Sairem - Vocals

Lori Lewis - Vocals