THERION Announces New Live Album, DVD And Blu-Ray 'Con Orquesta'November 12, 2025
THERION will release a live album, "Con Orquesta", on January 30, 2026 via Napalm Records. The Swedish symphonic metal pioneers made history once again in 2024 by performing live with a full orchestra, 17 years after their last monumental shows of this kind. Following their unforgettable appearances in Romania (2006) and Hungary (2007),the legendary outfit returned to the orchestral stage in spectacular fashion for their very first arena show, captivating a sold-out crowd of 11,000 at Mexico City Arena. This monumental performance will be forever etched into the band's legacy — brought to life for fans as a limited physical release, and available in stunning detail on DVD and Blu-ray.
A first glimpse into the record is "The Rise of Sodom and Gomorrah". Arguably THERION's biggest song — it has amassed almost eight million streams on Spotify — this stand-out track originally released on "Vovin" in 1998 impressively shows the band's artistry. Blending metal with the Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de México, this rendition of the beloved song is truly one of a kind.
THERION comments: "'The Rise Of Sodom And Gomorrah' is our most popular song and it was an obvious choice for this event. But it is also one of the most suitable songs to perform live with orchestra."
"Con Orquesta" marks a celebration of the THERION universe proving once more why they remain the undisputed pioneers of symphonic metal. A must-have for every fan and collector!
THERION mastermind Christofer Johnsson states: "In the past, our concept was more like THERION going classical, with the band and the symphonic orchestra meeting on an equal basis. Thus, we did a fully orchestral version of one song and it was divided almost 50/50 between playing THERION songs and classical excerpts being rearranged for band and orchestra. This time, however, I wanted to take a different approach. I invited a renowned conductor and composer from Mexico to reinterpret our songs by adding new arrangements and expanding the originals with the orchestra. They also wrote some new intros and small interludes, making this a truly authentic Mexican interpretation of THERION live with orchestra."
After the two European experiences, Johnsson was uncertain whether he would ever bring another orchestra live project back to life. In the end, his decision proved more than worthwhile. Together with the Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de México, THERION delivered an incomparable symphonic metal spectacle, enriching classics with new arrangements and expanding their sonic universe in grand, orchestral style.
The "Con Orquesta" setlist spans THERION's illustrious career with 20 tracks in total, blending fan favorites, symphonic epics, and rare gems. As a bonus, it also features exclusive rehearsal material. From powerful classics like "The Blood Of Kingu", "To Mega Therion" and "The Rise Of Sodom And Gomorrah" to emotional highlights such as "The Birth Of Venus Illegitima", "Siren Of The Woods" and "Lemuria", the performance bridges eras of the band's history. Unique inclusions like the Marie Laforêt cover "Mon Amour Mon Ami" and Sylvie Vartan cover "La Maritza" showcase THERION's genre-defying artistry, while the massive "Draconian Trilogy" and "Via Nocturna" unfold with new orchestral grandeur.
"Con Orquesta" track listing:
CD 1
01. The Blood Of Kingu
02. The Ruler Of Tamag
03. The Birth Of Venus Illegitima
04. Tuonela
05. Twilight Of The Gods
06. Mon Amour Mon Ami
07. La Maritza
08. Via Nocturna
09. Asgård
10. Draconian Trilogy
CD 2
01. Ginnungagap
02. Ten Courts Of Diyu
03. Litany Of The Fallen
04. Siren Of The Woods
05. Son Of The Staves Of Time
06. Lemuria
07. Sitra Ahra
08. Quetzalcoatl
09. The Rise Of Sodom And Gomorrah
10. To Mega Therion
Blu-ray/DVD
01. The Blood Of Kingu
02. The Ruler Of Tamag
03. The Birth Of Venus Illegitima
04. Tuonela
05. Twilight Of The Gods
06. Mon Amour Mon Ami
07. La Maritza
08. Via Nocturna
09. Asgård
10. Draconian Trilogy
11. Ginnungagap
12. Ten Courts Of Diyu
13. Litany Of The Fallen
14. Siren Of The Woods
15. Son Of The Staves Of Time
16. Lemuria
17. Sitra Ahra
18. Quetzalcoatl
19. The Rise Of Sodom And Gomorrah
20. To Mega Therion
21. Bonus Material: Rehearsal
THERION is:
Christofer Johnsson - Guitar
Christian Vidal - Guitar
Christopher Davidsson - Bass
Sami Karppinen - Drums
Thomas Vikström - Vocals
Rosalia Sairem - Vocals
Lori Lewis - Vocals