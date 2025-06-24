THRICE Announces Fall 2025 Headline Tour With MODERN COLOR And DOWNWARD

THRICE, the genre-defying legendary rock band, will hit the road this fall for a nationwide headline tour in support of its extensive career and catalog. Known for its dynamic live performances and passionate fanbase, THRICE will be joined by special guests MODERN COLOR and DOWNWARD for this highly anticipated run.

The tour kicks off October 17 in San Diego, CA at the Observatory North Park and will take the band coast to coast, including Halloween night at Boston's House Of Blues and marquee stops in New York City, Toronto, Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles before wrapping up on November 23 in Anaheim, California At House Of Blues.

THRICE comments: "Big things are coming. This is the first of many. We're really excited to hit the road this fall with two phenomenal bands in MODERN COLOR and DOWNWARD."

Presale for the fall headlining tour kicks off today, with the general on-sale following this Thursday, June 26 at 11 a.m. ET.

THRICE tour dates with MODERN COLOR and DOWNWARD:

Oct. 17 - San Diego, CA - Observatory NP

Oct. 18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

Oct. 20 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues Dallas

Oct. 21 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Oct. 23 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade Heaven

Oct. 24 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus

Oct. 25 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues Orlando

Oct. 27 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

Oct. 28 - Norfolk, VA - NorVa

Oct. 29 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Oct. 31 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues Boston

Nov. 01 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Nov. 02 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

Nov. 04 - Toronto, ON - Danforth

Nov. 05 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield

Nov. 07 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron

Nov. 08 - Detroit, MI - Majestic

Nov. 09 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues Chicago

Nov. 11 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis

Nov. 13 - Denver, CO - Summit

Nov. 14 - Denver, CO - Washington’s

Nov. 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

Nov. 17 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

Nov. 18 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Nov. 19 - Portland, OR - Roseland

Nov. 21 - San Francisco, CA - Regency

Nov. 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

Nov. 23 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues Anaheim

For more information, tickets and exclusive presale access, visit thrice.net.

Having sold over one million records worldwide, THRICE is widely respected across the post-hardcore and alternative rock scenes.

Formed in 1998 by high school friends Dustin Kensrue, Teppei Teranishi, Eddie Breckenridge and Riley Breckenridge, the band first made waves in the early 2000s with its blend of post-hardcore urgency and melodic sensibility on albums like "The Illusion Of Safety" and "The Artist In The Ambulance".

Over the years, THRICE has built a legacy of fearless experimentation, incorporating elements of electronic, ambient, and progressive rock into acclaimed records such as "Vheissu", "Beggars" and the ambitious four-part "Alchemy Index" series. After a brief hiatus in 2012, they returned stronger than ever, continuing to challenge expectations and explore new sonic territory. "Black Honey" (2016),a lead single from "To Be Everywhere Is To Be Nowhere", marked the band's return to rock radio charts and reached No. 11 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart and spent 32 weeks on that chart and reached No. 37 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs.

Now, more than two decades into its career, THRICE remains a vital force in modern rock. Their recent albums, including "Horizons/East", reflect a band that is both rooted in its punk-rock beginnings and unafraid to push boundaries — delivering music that is as thoughtful as it is powerful.

Photo credit: Atiba Jefferson