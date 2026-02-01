TNT Guitarist RONNI LE TEKRØ Is 'Receiving Treatment' For 'A Serious Medical Condition'

Norwegian/American hard rockers TNT have canceled their appearance on the upcoming Monsters Of Rock cruise, set to take place in April, due to the fact that the band's guitarist Ronni Le Tekrø is suffering from "a serious medical condition".

On Saturday (January 31),TNT released the following statement via social media: "It is with deep regret that we announce Ronni will be unable to participate on the upcoming MOR Cruise. Due to a serious medical condition for which he is currently receiving treatment in Norway, Ronni has been advised by his physician not to undertake long-haul flights for the next six months, or until his condition has fully stabilized.

"Every effort was made to explore alternative options, including the possibility of performing with a stand-in musician; however, this proposal was ultimately declined.

"While this news is disappointing, Ronni's health and well-being must come first. He remains in good spirits and is fully focused on his recovery, with the hope of returning to the stage as soon as it is medically safe to do so. We sincerely appreciate the understanding, support, and patience of the fans, promoters, and all involved during this time."

Ronni commented: "I truly appreciate all the love and support, and I look forward to returning to the TNT stage late summer when the treatment is over."

Back in August 2024, TNT singer Tony Harnell underwent laparoscopic surgery, a surgical treatment used to treat localized prostate cancer.

Harnell beat thyroid cancer in 2009 and later appeared in advertisements for the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists in order to share his story and help educate others about the warning signs of thyroid cancer.

TNT played its first concert with returning singer Harnell on June 2, 2023 at Jærnåttå in Bryne, Norway.

Harnell announced his return to TNT in November 2022, saying that he would reteam with Le Tekrø and drummer Morten "Diesel" Dahl on stage in 2023 and beyond for select live appearances. The trio is joined in the current TNT lineup by returning bassist Sid Ringsby, who played with TNT for the first time on the "All The Way To The Sun" album in 2005 and has appeared with TNT at various concerts over the years.

TNT's latest studio album, "XIII", came out in June 2018 via Frontiers Music Srl. The band's thirteenth LP was TNT's first to feature vocalist Baol Bardot Bulsara, who replaced Harnell. Baol is a Spanish singer whose debut with TNT happened in front of 8,000 fans in November 2017 when the band opened for German hard rock legends the SCORPIONS in Oslo, Norway.