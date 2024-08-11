TOM GABRIEL FISCHER Says He Has Talked To Ex-CELTIC FROST Drummer REED ST. MARK About Playing Together Again

In a new interview with Andrew McKaysmith's "Scars And Guitars" podcast, former HELLHAMMER/CELTIC FROST and current TRIPTYKON singer, guitarist and main songwriter Tom Gabriel Fischer (a.k.a. Tom Gabriel Warrior) asked if there is any chance of him reuniting with Reed St. Mark — drummer with CELTIC FROST's best-known lineup — for a possible live performance or a new project. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "You know what? It's something I think about every single day. Reed is still one of my closest friends, and we are still in contact. And we have talked about it. And Reed would've been part of the CELTIC FROST union in the 2000s, but Martin [Ain, late CELTIC FROST bassist] didn't like the idea, for some reason. I never really found out why Martin didn't want Reed to be part of it, because I actually flew to New York to ask Reed to be part of it, and Reed said he would be. But Martin opposed it and brought in his own friend, Franco Sesa, which, of course, eventually [led to the band's split]. I respect Martin's choices, which is why it happened. CELTIC FROST wasn't a dictatorship. But now, in hindsight, maybe we should have done it with Reed."

Tom continued: "I frequently talk with Reed about him flying to Zurich. He still lives in North America. I talk to him about flying to Zurich and us doing a session to see where we stand musically with our capabilities, to see if it's possible to do maybe a Martin Ain tribute show or two somewhere. Not to reform CELTIC FROST, of course, which is impossible, but to ask other ex-CELTIC FROST members to come and put together a lineup of people who all were in CELTIC FROST and play CELTIC FROST songs in honor of Martin, maybe for two shows or something like that. We have talked about this, and I'm sure we're gonna try to do it. I can't really comment on Reed's playing proficiency, because I'm constantly on stage and he isn't, so I don't know. It remains to be seen. He says he can do it, so let's see. If he can do it, I'm sure it's gonna happen."

Back in 2006, Fischer explained to Terrorizer magazine why St. Mark did not take part in the recording of CELTIC FROST's "comeback" album, "Monotheist", which was released in May of that year. He said: "Reed was a driving factor in getting the band back together. For years he pestered me and I was not interested. I only got interested when we all got in touch again to do the reissues five years ago. By that time Reed had moved to a place in his life where it was physically and psychologically impossible for him to play on an album, and I'm trying to say it respectfully 'cause I'm still really good friends with him. He knows, too, that he wouldn't have been able, even though he was keen for very many years. I know he's in a much better place now. We talked some time ago and he's doing much better now but at that time it was impossible. He approached it with different values to me and Martin, and it just wasn't supposed to happen. It's a shame but in hindsight, the album sounds good. To force the lineup back together I don't think would have been right and I don't think it would sound as strong as it is now."

CELTIC FROST reformed in 2001 and released its comeback album "Monotheist" via Century Media/Prowling Death. The band broke up in 2008, with Fischer going on to form TRIPTYKON.

In a 2015 interview with DCHeavyMetal.com, Fischer stated about CELTIC FROST: "If I had my way, CELTIC FROST would have existed for many more albums. Unfortunately, certain people's grand designs on their own fame and certain egotistical stunts interfered with that. And, eventually, the band became so unworkable that I personally said the only option that was left was leaving it." At the time, Tom said that a CELTIC FROST reunion was "impossible." He explained: "I mean, there's no more animosity between me and Martin — we just met, actually, a few weeks ago, as we do from time to time — but I think that window has closed. Even though Martin once said, 'Yeah, we'll play music together again,' but after that gargantuan disappointment, I don't think I wanna set myself up for yet another one. CELTIC FROST was my life, and losing that twice wasn't very easy. And I don't trust these people anymore. I invested so much time and so much of my personal money and effort and my songs and my production and everything into the 'Monotheist' album, and I did this because I believed the band could exist for many years. Then I felt betrayed and stabbed in the back. And I really… If I would ever get involved with that again, it would probably end the same, and I don't wanna do that."

In a 2011 interview with BigMusicGeek.com, Tom was asked at what point he realized that his tenure with CELTIC FROST was once again coming to an end. "To be quite honest, I had sensed it for some time," he replied. "I just didn't want to admit it.

"CELTIC FROST was much more than just a band to me," he continued. "It was my life, my ideology and pretty much represented my entire being. Of course, I didn't want to see it destroyed again, so despite having all the inside information, I tried to disrupt its destruction and probably stayed too long even though it was fairly obvious that I couldn't face the band. Actually, I blame the final drummer of CELTIC FROST for the destruction of the band. If Martin has any part of this, it's his inactivity that opened the door to this. He simply did not want to involve himself in anything negative, which, on one hand, is commendable, but on the other hand, it's simply not realistic in this world or within a band that works under pressure 24 hours a day. You simply have to be a man and be involved, especially if certain personal conflicts threaten the whole band. Martin was initially reluctant to become involved and that basically opened the door for one person to let his ego run freely until there was really nothing left of the band."

Ain, who played with Fischer in both HELLHAMMER and CELTIC FROST, died in October 2017 after suffering a heart attack at the age of 50.

Ain handled lead vocals on the song "A Dying God Coming Into Human Flesh" on "Monotheist".