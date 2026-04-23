TOM MORELLO Unites With Writer/Producer MARC GUGGENHEIM And Artist SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI For 'Leviathan Freedom'

Grammy-winning guitarist, singer, songwriter, and activist Tom Morello of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, AUDIOSLAVE and PROPHETS OF RAGE is returning to comics for "Leviathan Freedom", an all-new sci-fi epic inspired by the true story of American icon Robert Smalls.

Morello first made his comics debut with the acclaimed series "Orchid" in 2011. Now, the lifelong comics fan is uniting with Emmy Award-winning writer/producer Marc Guggenheim ("Star Wars: Jar Jar", "The Whisper War", "The Arrowverse"),artist Szymon Kudrański ("Spawn", "Punisher") and letterer DC Hopkins for a five-issue mini-series event from Amazon's Comixology Originals exclusive digital content line. "Leviathan Freedom" will debut this summer.

"Leviathan Freedom" is a sci-fi reimagining of the legacy of Robert Smalls, a man born into slavery who seized his own freedom by commandeering a Confederate warship, sailing himself, his family, and others to liberation.

"For as long as I can remember, I've been on a mission to unearth the stories of revolutionaries — the fighters, the visionaries, the ones history either buries or sanitizes beyond recognition," said Morello. "Their courage, defiance, and unwavering pursuit of justice, often in the face of seemingly impossible odds, have shaped the world, even if their names are too often left out of the narrative. Robert Smalls is one of those heroes. The idea of taking his revolutionary spirit and launching it into the cosmos feels like a perfect extension of his fight."

In "Leviathan Freedom", the galaxy is divided by civil war. And the profound human cost of conflict is felt not in the war rooms but by the Doldrums, the laborer caste essential for the war machine — until one man decides to stand against it.

"'Leviathan Freedom' comes as a reminder that true freedom is rarely given and very often must be taken," says Guggenheim. Guggenheim is currently writing "The Whisper War", a five-issue sci-fi mystery thriller available from Amazon's Comixology Originals exclusive digital content line which is illustrated by Sedat Oezgen ("Savage Sword Of Conan"),colored by Carlos Cabrera, and lettered by Dave Sharpe.

The futuristic adventure series "Leviathan Freedom" arrives this summer from Comixology Originals. Issue one features a cover by Sedat Oezgen ("The Whisper War"),with subsequent covers by Szymon Kudrański.

Current Comixology Originals releases include "The Adequates" by Eisner Award winner Lee Loughridge ("MidState") and Marz Jr. ("Transformers: Worst Bot Ever"); "GhostBox: Black & White" by bestselling writer Mike Carey ("The Girl With All The Gifts") and artist Pablo Raimondi ("Sacred Creatures"); "Parapsychologist", the comedic paranormal, psychotherapy-themed graphic novel by HUGO Award-nominated cartoonist Taki Soma ("Alienated"),co-writer Mark Schey and artist Cat Farris ("The Great Train Haunting"); and "The Whisper War" by Guggenheim and Oezgen.

Morello is living proof of the transformative power of rock and roll. Known for his innovative guitar solos and thunderous riffs, Morello is a groundbreaking artist whether in his solo career or as an original member of the rock bands RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and AUDIOSLAVE— two acts responsible for multiple Grammy Awards and a combined 30 million albums sold worldwide. His trademark style, innovative techniques, and effects that resemble turntable scratching redefined electric guitar playing and were crucial components of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's rap-metal sonic attack and AUDIOSLAVE's numerous radio hits, not only helping catapult Morello and both those bands to multi-platinum success but leading to his recognition by Rolling Stone magazine as No. 18 on the "100 Greatest Guitar Players Of All Time" and subsequent induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and the Metal Hall Of Fame. Morello's signature guitar could also be heard in supergroups PROPHETS OF RAGE, STREET SWEEPER SOCIAL CLUB as well as a six-year stint with BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN AND THE E STREET BAND. Additionally, Harvard graduate Morello has for decades been a vocal political activist and solo artist who has championed countless human rights and workers' rights causes.

Tom Morello press photo courtesy of Superfan Promotions LLC