TOMAHAWK Announces First Live Shows In 13 Years; U.S. Summer Tour To Feature Special Guests THE MELVINS

TOMAHAWK return to the road this summer for their first live performances in 13 years, with the month-long U.S. run marking the band's 25th anniversary and reuniting TOMAHAWK with labelmates the MELVINS for their first tour together since 2003's "Geek Show" trek.

Featuring Duane Denison, Mike Patton, John Stanier and Trevor Dunn, TOMAHAWK last toured in support of 2013's "Oddfellows" before returning in 2021 with "Tonic Immobility", which was released during the pandemic and never performed live.

Denison says of the upcoming outing: "In the spirit of the Olympics, Team TOMAHAWK has decided to rise up and go for the gold once again — also competing will be our cohorts the MELVINS."

"This tour is a no brainer. I can't wait. A MELVINS/TOMAHAWK trek will be a stone groove," says Buzz Osborne, who brings the MELVINS out in their four-piece incarnation featuring Osborne, Dale Crover, Steven McDonald and Coady Willis.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 27 at 10 a.m. local time, with an Ipecac pre-sale available Wednesday, February 25 at 10 a.m. local time (password: Flashback). Ticketing links are available via Ipecac.com.

"A Huge Waste Of Your Time And Money" 2026 U.S. tour dates:

July 18 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

July 20 - Austin, TX - Emo's

July 21 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

July 23 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

July 24 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

July 26 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

July 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

July 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

July 30 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

July 31 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City

August 1 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

August 3 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

August 4 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre

August 5 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

August 7 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

August 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

August 10 - Portland, OR - Pioneer Courthouse Square

August 11 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

August 12 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

August 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

August 15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

TOMAHAWK — guitarist Duane Denison (THE JESUS LIZARD, THE UNSEMBLE),vocalist Mike Patton (MR. BUNGLE, FAITH NO MORE, FANTÔMAS),drummer John Stanier (HELMET, BATTLES) and bassist Trevor Dunn (MR. BUNGLE, FANTÔMAS) — show up just when we need them. The first time was in 2001 with the self-titled "Tomahawk". Following "Mit Gas" (2003) and "Anonymous" (2007),they dropped "Oddfellows" during 2013. It marked their best chart debut, reaching No. 9 on the Billboard Top Independent Albums chart. Not to mention, critics really got it! The A.V. Club gave it a grade of "A-," Revolver magazine rated it "4 out of 5 stars," and Pitchfork chimed in, saying "this lurid, thorny, profoundly weird music — just comes tearing out." All kinds of touring and festivals followed before the members went back to their gazillion other gigs in 2014. Then on their 20th anniversary, they finally returned with their fifth full-length album, "Tonic Immobility", and now on their 25th anniversary, they have returned to the stage.