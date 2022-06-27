TOMMY LEE's Wife Finally Reveals The Mystery Behind His Four Broken Ribs

Tommy Lee's wife has revealed how he broke four ribs prior to the launch of MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour".

The 59-year-old drummer hasn't been able to play full sets on CRÜE's current North American stadium tour with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS after sustaining his injuries about two weeks before the trek's June 16 kick-off in Atlanta, Georgia.

In a recent Snapchat video, Brittany Furlan, who has been married to Tommy for more than three years, finally opened up about the circumstances that led to his diminished participation in CRÜE's recent live performances. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Everyone keeps asking how Tommy broke his ribs, so I'm just gonna tell you. We were staying at an old rental house in Nashville. It was a cool, old quirky house. But the stairs outside were made out of stones, and they were really uneven, and the roots were pushing them up from the tree. And everything was fine. I actually fell up the stairs a few times getting groceries, but whatever."

She continued: "So, the day that we were leaving Nashville, our driver came and we had all this luggage and he wasn't helping us; he just stayed in the car. And so Tommy was trying to carry all of our luggage for us. And he fell down these crazy stairs and broke — broke — four ribs. Not fractured, not bruised — broke. And it was crazy, 'cause I came out and he couldn't breathe. It was really scary. He was on the ground [and] he was gasping for air. And he got on a plane that day still and went and did the rest of rehearsals [for the tour] in Pennsylvania. He went to the hospital in Pennsylvania when we landed and they were, like, 'You have four broken ribs.' And they wanted to keep him there, but they he did not wanna stay. And he's just a fighter. He's the toughest guy I know. I mean, look at all his tattoos; he just really fights through the pain.'

The 35-year-old actress and Internet personality added: "Anyway, that's what happened."

Last Wednesday (June 22),at CRÜE's show at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., Lee made light of his injuries by dropping some meaty ribs into the audience.

Tommy joked with the crowd: "For the people that know, here's a little fucking joke on the whole situation.

"For those of you that don't know, I brought a couple of unbroken ribs for y'all to throw down on.

"Let's fucking party, goddammit. Ribs? How about some fucking ribs?"

At most of the first few shows on "The Stadium Tour", Tommy has been playing the first three songs of CRÜE's set before being replaced by Tommy Clufetos for the rest of the concert. However, perhaps as an indication that he is recovering from his injuries, during CRÜE's June 25 performance at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lee returned at several points later in the night to play five more tracks, including "The Dirt (Est. 1981)", "Dr. Feelgood" and "Home Sweet Home".

On June 17, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx praised Tommy for "beasting" through the first five songs of the band's kick-off concert in Atlanta, writing on Twitter: "The fact that Tommy was told by the doctor to not play with 4 broken ribs & he beasted half our show is a miracle. We are a band and are proud of his strength. He is doing the whole tour and day by day adding more songs. What a fucking animal. Anybody out there ever break ur ribs?"

When he initially announced at the Atlanta show that he had broken his ribs, Lee told the audience: "I wish I had a fuckin' badass story, like me and Conor McGregor fuckin' scrapping out in some fuckin' bar or something, but I don't." Three days later, at CRÜE's concert in Orlando, Lee said: "About fuckin' two weeks ago, I broke not one, not two, not three but four fuckin' ribs right here. Crack. I'm not gonna tell you how because it's fuckin' bullshit. I wish I had a cool story for you, but I definitely don't, man; it ain't fuckin' cool."

CRÜE's long-delayed North American trek with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally planned for 2020 and later moved to 2021 and then to 2022. "The Stadium Tour" will conclude on September 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"The Stadium Tour" marks the CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour. CRÜE toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017, but this jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

CRÜE fans who shelled out for the band's 2014/2015 "farewell" tour were led to believe that the group would never return after playing its final show on December 2015 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The band touted the signing of a pre-tour "cessation of touring" agreement as cementing the fact it truly was the end of CRÜE's life on the road.