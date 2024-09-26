TONY IOMMI To Guest On ROBBIE WILLIAMS's New Album

BLACK SABBATH guitarist Tony Iommi will guest on the upcoming rock album from British pop star Robbie Williams.

The news of Iommi's collaboration with the former TAKE THAT singer was revealed by Robbie's drummer and musical director Karl Brazil, who said during an appearance on the "Percussion Discussion" podcast: "[Robbie's] got an album to follow that we've been working on. He's working with various people, but I've been fortunate enough to do some songs with him."

"One of the tracks, actually, he's done a track called 'Rocket' with Tony Iommi, which is very random," he continued. "It's great. It's a rocker, and it's really, really cool. Right up my street. It's kinda… I'll just let you hear it. But yeah, Tony's done his thing on it. There's some great collaborations on this record. [SUPERGRASS's] Gaz Coombes is on there."

Regarding the musical direction of the album, Karl said: "It's predominately a guitar record, a bit of a throwback to his old '90s sound but mixed with a bit of modern-day pop as well. Let's face it, [Robbie] can do what he wants, can't he?!"

This past July, Iommi released a new song called "Deified" in conjunction with his new fragrance, Tony Iommi Deified, from luxury perfume company Xerjoff.

In February 2017, SABBATH finished "The End" tour in Birmingham, closing out the quartet's groundbreaking 49-year career.

"The End" was SABBATH's last tour because Iommi — who was diagnosed with lymphoma in late 2011 — can no longer travel for extended amounts of time.

Iommi revealed his cancer diagnosis in early 2012, shortly after SABBATH announced a reunion tour and album. He underwent treatment throughout the recording of the disc, titled "13", and the subsequent tour to promote it.

The BLACK SABBATH guitarist successfully underwent an operation in January 2017 to remove a noncancerous lump from his throat.

"13" was the first album in 35 years to feature Iommi, singer Ozzy Osbourne and bassist Geezer Butler all playing together.