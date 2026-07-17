TORANAGA UK Signs With FIREFLASH RECORDS, Announces European Tour Supporting ONSLAUGHT

Hailing from Bradford in West Yorkshire, TORANAGA wrote a chapter in metal history with their first two studio albums, "Bastard Ballads" (1988) and "God's Gift" (1990),achieving cult status within the metal scene. Although they remained underdogs, TORANAGA can be mentioned alongside their compatriots ONSLAUGHT, XENTRIX, SABBAT and ACID REIGN with confidence. What has always set the band apart is their unique blend of thrash metal and classic NWOBHM (New Wave Of British Heavy Metal) influences, not to mention their fondness for dark, BLACK SABBATH-style riffs. Supporting acts like VENOM, MANOWAR, METAL CHURCH, ANNIHILATOR, among others, further cemented their reputation as a first-rate live act. However, after their label Chrysalis was sold to EMI, they lost their team there and missed an opportunity to tour with MOTÖRHEAD, resulting in a long hiatus.

Guitarist Andy Mitchell emigrated to Australia, while frontman Mark Duffy attempted several comebacks: initially under the name THE BASTARD SON OF TORANAGA (with the EP "Cynical Eyes"),then with a new logo under the name TORANAGA (and the heavy album "Righteous Retribution") — but finally settling all naming disputes under the banner TORANAGA UK.

Since 2024, vocalist Mark Duffy has assembled a top-notch new line-up with whom he has performed numerous shows alongside acts such as ONSLAUGHT, RIOT CITY, XENTRIX and ACID REIGN. In May 2025, the powerful "A New Order" EP was released, featuring two brand-new tracks as well as re-recorded classics "The Shrine" and "Sword of Damocles". This was followed in March 2026 by a new single, "Crash And Burn", the first preview of their upcoming studio album.

Duffy says: "We are in the final stages of the recording and mixing of our new album. We can't wait to unleash it on the metalheads out there. We believe we've got an album they're going to love."

Today, TORANAGA UK is opening a new chapter by announcing the signing with Fireflash Records (WOLF, TRÖJAN, HOLY MOSES, MEZZROW and more).

Duffy states: "We were looking for a label to release our new album and believe we've found the right one in Fireflash Records. They have an impressive roster and we are thrilled to become a part of it. We are looking forward working with the label and the release of our next album."

Fireflash owner Markus Wosgien adds: "As a 14-year-old metal teenager, I was completely captivated by the album artwork for TORANAGA's second album, 'God's Gift', and so I had to dip into my pocket money after tracks like 'Sword Of Damocles', 'Food Of The Gods' and 'The Shrine' had absolutely blown me away whilst I was listening to them in our local record shop. I was therefore absolutely delighted when I heard that the band is back in action and that their most recent tracks were every bit as good as those on their cult classics. I'm absolutely thrilled to welcome yet another legend to Fireflash — one who still has plenty to say."

On top of that, TORANAGA UK has announced that its will be heading out on a European tour in October, alongside ONSLAUGHT and THE PROPHECY 23.

"This is a great opportunity for us to go out on tour supporting the mighty ONSLAUGHT along with THE PROPHECY 23 on their European tour," Duffy says. "We had a few support shows with ONSLAUGHT last year and they are great guys, we are stoked to be playing alongside with them on this tour."

TORANAGA UK is:

Mark Duffy - Vocals

Liam Mulpetre - Guitars

Richard Doney - Bass

Toby Wallace - Drums