TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Announces 2025 Tour 'The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve: The Best Of TSO And More'

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA (TSO) today unveiled the exciting details for their 2025 Winter Tour, which will bring the multi-platinum rock group to 64 markets for 106 concerts across the country. This year's tour will feature an all-new production of their beloved "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" alongside a special second set of hits and fan favorites that includes a 25th-anniversary salute to "Beethoven's Last Night". "The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve: The Best Of TSO And More" tour promises to continue TSO's tradition of captivating audiences nationwide with an unparalleled blend of rock, classical, and theatrical spectacle, complete with dazzling pyrotechnics, lasers, and incredible storytelling.

Pre-sales for TSO fan club members begin Thursday, September 4 and Friday, September 5 and pre-sales for other select groups begin on Thursday, September 11 at 10 a.m. local time. The public on sale is set to begin on Friday, September 12 at 10 a.m. local time. For more details on tour dates and ticket sales, visit trans-siberian.com.

The 2025 TSO tour promises a reimagined and expanded presentation of the beloved holiday tradition, "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve", which has captivated multiple generations. A product of the imagination of TSO's late founder Paul O'Neill and based on TSO's multi-platinum DVD TV special, "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" follows the journey of a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on December 24. Following this powerful rock opera, the 2025 tour will also deliver a high-octane, visually stunning second set packed with more of TSO's greatest hits, fan-favorites, and unexpected delights.

TSO musical director/guitarist Al Pitrelli said: "When I go back and listen to our songs, I am always amazed at how quickly the time has gone by. It's been 25 years since we recorded 'Beethoven's Last Night' and it seems just like yesterday. We are excited to play pieces from the album and pay respects to the art and legacies of both the great composer and Paul O'Neill. I'm looking forward to watching the expressions on everyone's face, with all the surprises we have in store. We can't wait to get on the road."

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA's acclaimed rock opera "Beethoven's Last Night" is set to make its vinyl debut on September 12. This special 2LP set, which tells the dramatic tale of Ludwig Van Beethoven's final hours, blending his iconic melodies with hard rock and theatrical storytelling, will be available in two distinct editions: an exclusive lenticular cover and a red vinyl pressing.

TSO is also pleased to announce the return of a fan-favorite tradition: the TSO signing line. For the first time since 2019, every fan attending an evening performance will have the incredible opportunity to get one item signed by members of the group, completely free of charge.

Building on the monumental milestones celebrated in their last tour, TSO continues to redefine its success. With over 20 million concert tickets sold and a staggering more than $20 million donated to charity since their inception, TSO remains one of rock's most generous bands, proudly upholding Paul O'Neill's vision, by contributing at least $1 from every ticket sold to local charities.

With an incredible $1 billion in gross sales, TSO's remarkable and consistent appeal is reflected in recent industry accolades: Pollstar recognized TSO at No. 4 for Top North America Tours and at No. 6 on their Top 100 Worldwide Tours chart by gross for Midyear 2025, while Billboard placed them at No. 5 in Midyear 2025 Top Ticket Sales and No. 13 on the Midyear 2025 Top Tours chart. Adding to their impressive achievements, their iconic hit "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24" has just surpassed 100 million streams across digital platforms, further cementing its status as a timeless holiday classic.