TRAPEZE's Lost Tapes Vol. 1' To Arrive In November

TRAPEZE's "Lost Tapes Vol. 1" will be released on November 24 via Metalville Records.

When rock band TRAPEZE called it a day, they left behind them a series of now-classic albums. Their influence on other groups has been immense, individual members themselves going on to join heavyweight rock acts such as DEEP PURPLE, WHITESNAKE, JUDAS PRIEST and URIAH HEEP. But their story's not over, as "Lost Tapes Vol. 1" will soon reveal.

These are tracks recorded on tour and either side of album releases, great songs that were stockpiled just never released as the various lineups hit the ground running, playing live relentlessly, honing their craft while rarely seeing home. However, guitarist Mel Galley did take those tapes to his elder brother Tom's house. There, they — as co-writers of many of the band's best-known songs — would review them, making various decisions that felt right at the time. Mel also had the foresight, to leave them with Tom for safekeeping, so they didn't get lost.

"One of Mel's last wishes, before he passed away, was that I'd get together with TRAPEZE manager Tony Perry and put all these things together," said Tom Galley, who went on to produce the celebrated PHENOMENA album series, "And that's what we've done!"

"Lost Tapes Vol. 1" is an opportunity to hear TRAPEZE with all the primal energy of young men stretching out; demonstrating there was even more untapped potential between the musicians involved than had hitherto been imagined.

Smashing the doors open across America by pioneering a heavy funk rock sound that would later be taken up by the RED HOT CHILLI PEPPERS, EXTREME and others, back in the 1970s Glenn Hughes (vocals, bass),Mel Galley (guitar, vocals) and Dave Holland (drums) barely had time to catch their breath while stepping into studios to lay down several unique songs that you'll find on this collection, as well as tracks later recorded at Garage Studios in the U.K. during their 1990s reformation. Strident hard rocker "Breakdown" comes from that latter period.

"This features Glenn singing. His voice is one of the wonders of the world!" Tom remarked, and it truly is, the song sounding immensely fresh and contemporary even today. From the same period, with "Don't Let Them Push You" it's a case of "more cowbell!" and Mel's guitar weaving tirelessly with him also taking lead vocals.

On the trio's older tracks, with songs like "Bad Kid From School" and "Enough Is Enough", it's their classic sound you'll relish hearing afresh.

"I was able to get that funky heavy rock sound out of those old tapes," Tom said. "And that's what I call the TRAPEZE style!"

With various co-writing tracks from that period recovered, Tom also noted how "Catching Up On You" had "started off as an instrumental but they decided to add vocals."

These tracks embrace both powder-kegged bravado performances as well as the band's more nuanced emotional side, with nothing off limits as the musicians involved can be heard exploring their potential both collectively and as individuals. Powerful with deft time changes, tinged with subtly or bleeding out ferociously; belting rockers find them surging forward as one only for a propulsive rhythmic heartbeat to take hold over which solos soar.

Initially a five-piece patronized by THE MOODY BLUES, even as that lineup fractured, Galley, Holland and original keyboard player Terry Rowley went into 10CC's recording studios and some of those songs will also see the light of day for the very first time on this record.

"'Destiny' and 'Lights Of Tokyo' were songs that were overlooked and never ended up on an album," recalled Tom. Important pathfinders on the band's journey, they pre-empt the heavier rock and progressive sounds that the band would find acclaim with, beginning with 1970's "Medusa" album.

Following Hughes's joining DEEP PURPLE, Mel Galley took the helm; both singing and playing guitar, while bringing in bass player Pete Wright and second guitarist Rob Kendrick. This was their 1974 Billboard-charting "Hot Wire" era, finding them particularly prolific laying down tracks in studios like Island in the years either side. "Going Home" is a fiery arena-ready alternative rendition of that album's classic pinpointing exactly why THE ROLLING STONES had TRAPEZE open for them back then.

From a little later we get "So In Love".

"If you listen to 'Chances' on the second self-titled TRAPEZE album, it's 'So In Love' with different lyrics, sung by Glenn, and Mel sings this," Tom said of the more melodic number. Likewise, "Lover" finds the guitarist in particularly good form on vocals. Blending funk rock with a little soul, this so should have been a single, back in those days when music crossed the airwaves without fear of genre-boundaries, and only good taste mattered.

When Kendrick joined BUDGIE, Pete Goalby came forward and stepped up to the mic; oozing impressive vocal charisma and allowing Galley a chance to ease his voice. From that late 1970s golden patch we get the mainstream appeal of "You've Got It" and "Who Do You Run To" while on "Cool Water" it's slick, funky with a blues rock edge that's sat somewhere in between THE JAMES GANG and LITTLE FEAT in their prime.

"Mel wrote and sang on an original version, but this is a version with him and Pete both singing. It also had Terry Rowley on keyboards," recalled Tom, noting the ongoing bonds between former members, before astutely noting in conclusion: "This collection of recordings show not only how good the various lineups were, but capture the passion and excitement of the creation of the songs themselves."

"Lost Tapes Vol. 1" track listing:

01. Cool Water

02. Lover

03. Breakdown

04. Don't Let Them Push You

05. Destiny

06. Lights Of Tokyo

07. So In Love

08. Bad Kid From School

09. Catching Up On You

10. Do You Understand

11. Enough Is Enough

12. You've Got It

13. Who Do You Run To

14. Going Home