TRAPEZE's Self-Titled Debut Album To Be Reissued On Limited-Edition 180-Gram Blue Vinyl

Deko Entertainment will release "Trapeze", the self-titled debut album from legendary British rock band TRAPEZE, in October on 180-gram blue vinyl and limited to just 500 copies worldwide.

Originally released in 1970 and produced by John Lodge of THE MOODY BLUES, "Trapeze" captured the band's early psychedelic and progressive rock sound before they evolved into the hard-rock powerhouse that would go on to influence generations of musicians.

Formed in 1969, TRAPEZE originally featured former THE MONTANAS members John Jones (trumpet, vocals) and Terry Rowley (keyboards),alongside former FINDERS KEEPERS members Glenn Hughes (bass, vocals, piano),Mel Galley (guitar, vocals) and Dave Holland (drums). Following the release of their debut album, Jones and Rowley departed the group, leaving Hughes, Galley and Holland to continue as a trio.

The band's legacy extends far beyond this groundbreaking debut. Glenn Hughes would go on to join DEEP PURPLE and later be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of the legendary group. Mel Galley would become a member of WHITESNAKE, while Dave Holland would achieve international success with JUDAS PRIEST.

Fans can listen to the original version of "Send Me No More Letters" below.

Making this release even more special, "Trapeze" has not been available on vinyl since its original 1970 pressing. This newly remastered edition is presented on 180-gram blue vinyl and includes a beautifully designed inner sleeve, with only 500 copies being pressed worldwide.

For more information and to pre-order, visit the TRAPEZE store.

Track listing:

01. It's Only A Dream

02. The Giant's Dead Hoorah!

03. Over

04. Nancy Gray

05. Fairytale / Verily Verily / Fairytale

06. It's My Life

07. Am I

08. Suicide

09. Wings

10. Another Day

11. Send Me No More Letters

12. It's Only A Dream (Reprise)

In a 2018 interview with the "Music Mania" podcast, Hughes stated about Galley and Holland: "I've lost both members of TRAPEZE — I'm the last one standing again. Of course, Dave had some difficulties later in life, which we know about. But all I wanna talk about is how great was around me in those early years. TRAPEZE [was] the '70s, before I went on to join PURPLE and Mel went on to join WHITESNAKE and Dave went on to join JUDAS PRIEST. Those were very, very formative years for me, for a young musician from the north of England, to come out to the United States and have a career. Very important."