TREMONTI's Sixth Album To Arrive In January 2025

July 22, 2024

In a new interview with Cutter's RockCast, world-renowned CREED and ALTER BRIDGE guitarist/songwriter Mark Tremonti confirmed that he has completed work on the sixth album from his solo band TREMONTI.  "We have a record mastered, ready to go," he said. "We have the album artwork done. [It's] mixed [and] mastered. It comes out January 9th."

TREMONTI's fifth album, "Marching In Time", came out in September 2021 via Napalm Records. The LP was produced by longtime friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette — the producer Mark has worked with exclusively since 2007.

At the time of "Marching In Time"'s release, Tremonti told American Songwriter that he had completed 18 songs for the record but ended up cutting out six tracks.

"We had to whittle it down and get rid of some songs, which is always terrible," he said. "It's like losing your children. These are things you've worked on and developed an emotional relationship to… Usually, you'll leave them a little looser so you have some kind of push or pull in the studio, but this time these songs were airtight before we hit the studio."

In a separate interview with Classic Rock, Tremonti talked about his evolution as a vocalist, saying: "I wasn't a good singer. But I wanted to be. As a new frontman you have to throw yourself to the wolves. You gotta get up there and do it. Nowadays you can get on YouTube and learn how to do almost anything. How to fix your car, whatever you want. But you can't learn how to be a public entertainer. You could watch Freddie Mercury, or say, 'Well, Roger Daltrey did this.' But you've just got to do it for yourself.

"In my early days as a frontman, I was like a WWE wrestler, like, 'Come on!' But as you get more confidence, I think you get calmer on stage. I think a good first step to dipping your toe in the water is to go find a karaoke place. On vacation I'll find the band on the cruise ship and sing with them. I don't mean metal songs, I mean songs like 'Purple Rain' and 'Dock Of The Bay'."

Tremonti went on to say that he sharpened up his vocals for "Marching In Time" by singing along to Frank Sinatra. "I'm serious," he insisted. "When I'm making these solo records, I'm singing above my vocal range, and I'm having to push. I think people like to hear that desperation in your voice when you're trying to hit a note. But when I sing Sinatra stuff, his vocal range is my vocal range. I can practice my pitch, my vibrato, my control, my phrasing, my pronunciation. Sinatra is probably my favorite singer of all time."

