TRIPTYKON Announces A 'Dark Shroud Over London' Events And Vinyl Reissues

Avant-garde extreme metal act TRIPTYKON, the group fronted by singer/guitarist Thomas Gabriel Fischer, a.k.a. Tom Warrior (CELTIC FROST, HELLHAMMER, TRIUMPH OF DEATH),will host a series of events in London's, Camden Town to coincide with their headlining performance at the iconic Roundhouse as part of the annual Incineration Festival on Saturday, May 3. Upon request by the festival, the set will be a U.K. exclusive of CELTIC FROST's music, a gesture of reverence for what has shaped the path and a morbid recognition of the present.

Fischer comments: "CELTIC FROST's path would have been a very different — likely far more subdued — one if it hadn't been for the then largely London-based U.K. music press from the mid-1980s on. This, along with uncounted crucial musical influences in my youth, was the basis of a life-long bond between the U.K. and all of my musical endeavors. It is thus with utmost pleasure that we in TRIPTYKON will perform a very distinct CELTIC FROST-based concert at the iconic Roundhouse."

On Friday, May 2, long-overdue vinyl re-press versions of the first two TRIPTYKON albums, "Eparistera Daimones" (2010) and "Melana Chasmata" (2014),via Prowling Death Records / Century Media Records will be released. Proven to be genre-redefining, modern milestones and more than ever relevant for the extreme metal movement, the new TRIPTYKON vinyl versions will be available in their original packaging with cover art by H.R. Giger, as gatefold 2LP editions on exclusive colored 180g vinyl.

To celebrate TRIPTYKON's headlining performance at Incineration Festival and the reissue of these seminal albums, there will be a number of events taking place in Camden across the weekend to mark the occasion.

* Raven Records, London's premier heavy metal record store, will host a TRIPTYKON signing session with the band from 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 3 and is open to all. Advance preorders of the vinyl reissues at Raven are now live and come with an exclusive "Necromaniac Union" enamel badge, while stocks last. Preorders can be collected for the signing on the day.

* A pop-up exhibition of Tom G Warrior's death masks and related artworks will be hosted in the Lucifer Lounge at Raven Records across the weekend of the festival. This is a rare opportunity to view a selection of these unique artifacts in person. Entry is free and exclusive merchandise items will be available in store.

* The Black Heart will be hosting a special edition of their award-winning vegan menu in collaboration with TRIPTYKON over the festival weekend with a limited-edition new recipe of their renowned vegan wings. Saint Monday brewery will also provide "Triptykon – Aurorae" cold IPA on tap. A crisp and refreshing IPA that is fermented at cold temperature with Swiss lager yeast.

* Extremely limited-edition solid silver pendants of both the iconic CELTIC FROST heptagram and the TRIPTYKON inverted cross will be available to purchase during the festival from the Cult Never Dies stand inside the Electric Ballroom. This unique jewelry has been hand cast from the original molds produced by the H.R. Giger estate and are limited to five pieces of each. The respected black metal publishers will also have an exclusive CELTIC FROST t-shirt design for sale.

Photo by Roland Moeck / Arkana PhotoArt