TRIVIUM Announces Fall 2026 North American Tour With IN FLAMES, ORBIT CULTURE, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY And FROZEN SOUL

Grammy-nominated heavyweights TRIVIUM — vocalist/guitarist Matthew K. Heafy; guitarist Corey Beaulieu; bassist Paolo Gregoletto; and drummer Alex Rüdinger — have announced their fall 2026 headline tour plans. The trek marks the somewhat unofficial start of TRIVIUM's next era, with new music on the way soon. The band plans to debut new material on stage as well.

TRIVIUM will hit the road on November 5 in St. Petersburg, Florida, with dates running through December 19 in Charlotte, North Carolina, with support from IN FLAMES, ORBIT CULTURE, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY and FROZEN SOUL. It is a truly stacked lineup that cannot and should not be missed.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, July 22 at 2:00 p.m. EDT and end on Thursday, July 23 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BLABBER" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, July 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

"This fall's TRIVIUM tour is a huge one for us," the band declares. "The lineup is stacked from top to bottom, and we're honored to have special guests IN FLAMES, who not only influenced our early years but continue to prove time and again why they're one of the greatest metal bands of all time. With ORBIT CULTURE, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY and FROZEN SOUL rounding out the bill, we can't wait to get out there, kick off this next era of TRIVIUM with Rudi behind the kit, and give you a taste of the new music we've been working on. We'll see you soon!"

TRIVIUM on tour with IN FLAMES, ORBIT CULTURE, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY and FROZEN SOUL:

Nov. 05 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Nov. 06 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Nov. 07 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Nov. 08 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Nov. 10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Nov. 11 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

Nov. 12 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Nov. 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Nov. 15 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Nov. 17 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

Nov. 18 - Toronto, ON - GCT Theatre

Nov. 20 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Nov. 21 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

Nov. 22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Nov. 24 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

Nov. 25 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory at The District

Nov. 27 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

Nov. 28 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Nov. 29 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Dec. 02 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Dec. 03 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl

Dec. 04 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

Dec. 05 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Dec. 07 - Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade & Convention Centre

Dec. 08 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Dec. 09 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Dec. 11 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre

Dec. 13 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Dec. 15 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theatre

Dec. 16 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse

Dec. 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Citizen's Live at The Wylie

Dec. 19 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

TRIVIUM's critically acclaimed tenth album "In The Court Of The Dragon" arrived in 2021. The band and album were praised by and featured in mainstream outlets like The New York Times, NPR, Forbes, Billboard, TechCrunch and Kotaku, as well as Guitar World, Revolver, Alternative Press and more. They released the now-canonical album "Ascendancy" in 2005. It was recognized as Kerrang!'s "Album Of The Year", achieved a gold certification in the U.K. and eclipsed sales of 500,000 worldwide. Metal Hammer placed it in the Top 15 of "The 100 Greatest Metal Albums Of The 21st Century". It ignited a string of six consecutive Top 25 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 and five straight Top 3 debuts on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart, culminating on 2017's benchmark "The Sin And The Sentence". That album elevated the group's total stream tally past a quarter-of-a-billion. Additionally, "Betrayer" received a Grammy Award nomination in the category of "Best Metal Performance". Unanimous acclaim followed from Decibel, Loudwire, Ultimate Guitar, MetalSucks and Metal Hammer, who dubbed them, "quite simply one of the best bands in modern metal." 2020 brought "What The Dead Men Say". The album was produced by TRIVIUM and Josh Wilbur and debuted at No. 35 on the Billboard Top 200; at No. 2 on the Top Current Albums chart, and at No. 3 on both the Hard Rock Albums chart and Top Rock Albums chart. They have performed alongside METALLICA, BLACK SABBATH, IRON MAIDEN and many others and graced the main stages of Download, Bloodstock, Knotfest and beyond. TRIVIUM issued the "Struck Dead" EP in fall 2025.

Photo credit: Black Card Films