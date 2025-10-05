TRIVIUM Recruits Drummer GREYSON NEKRUTMAN For AFTERSHOCK Festival, Upcoming North American Tour

Florida-based metallers TRIVIUM have recruited Greyson Nekrutman to play drums for the band at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California as well as on "The Ascend Above The Ashes" North American tour. The 23-year-old Nekrutman, who most recently played with SEPULTURA, stepped into TRIVIUM as the replacement for Alex Bent, who left the latter band earlier this month after a nine-year run.

Video of Greyson's performance with TRIVIUM at Aftershock on Saturday, October 4 can be seen below.

"The Ascend Above The Ashes" trek will kick off October 31 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and run through December 14, with a hometown show in Orlando, Florida. Special guests are JINJER and HERIOT.

When Alex announced his departure from TRIVIUM on Friday (October 3),he said in a statement: "I am beyond grateful for the incredible past nine years with TRIVIUM — filled with unforgettable moments, music, and friendships that I'll always carry with me. I'm so proud of every record and tour we created together, and I know TRIVIUM will continue to dominate the world; they'll always have my support.

"While this chapter has come to a close, this is by no means the end of my path as a musician. I'm excited for this new chapter, and I look forward to continuing to create, perform, and share music in new ways.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. Your encouragement means the world."

Nekrutman officially replaced SEPULTURA's longtime drummer Eloy Casagrande in February 2024.

Greyson, who also previously played with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, made his live debut with SEPULTURA on March 1, 2024 at Arena Hall in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Greyson is featured on ALICE IN CHAINS vocalist William Duvall's "11.12.21 Live-In-Studio Nashville" CD, which came out in June 2022. Nekrutman has also performed or recorded with Bakithi Kumalo, Darren Criss, Drumeo, Pearl Drums, Meinl Cymbals and has been featured in articles by Rolling Stone, Rhythm, Rhythm And Drum (Japan) and Sweetwater Music.

In December 2016, TRIVIUM parted ways with Paul Wandtke and welcomed Bent, a former member of BATTLECROSS and DECREPIT BIRTH who had previously played with TESTAMENT as a fill-in for that band's longtime drummer Gene Hoglan.

TRIVIUM guitarist/vocalist Matt Heafy discussed Bent's addition to the band during an October 2021 appearance on "Drinks With Johnny", the Internet TV show hosted by AVENGED SEVENFOLD bassist Johnny Christ. Matt said: "[Alex is] studio drummer [number] four. People, for some reason, they say we've had like a million lineup changes. We've only had four drummers, but everyone acts like it's a lot — they always act like it's ten. We've had another live guy [before Alex joined]. But luckily, every time we switched, someone's, like, 'Why did you switch? Why did you switch?' Finally we switched to Alex, and they said, 'Now we get what you're looking for.

"He's super young," Matt continued. "He comes from tech-death and slam and stuff like that. We call him 'Modesto Monster,' but he's just this super-sweet, insane drummer. Our stuff is very easy for him [to play]. But he's also played with, like, gospel stuff and Latin stuff, so it's really cool to have a guy that can do black metal, death metal, gospel, Latin, country…"

Back in 2017, Heafy admitted to the That's Not Metal Podcast that it had been difficult for the band's core trio — Heafy, bassist Paolo Gregoletto and guitarist Corey Beaulieu — to keep a drummer prior to Bent's addition in 2016.

"The drumming is what the band is built upon, it's the foundation for which all the music is built upon, and if you don't have a strong foundation for a house or a building, it eventually collapses," Matt explained. "And I'm so thankful that the stars finally aligned, after eight records, to find the guy that we needed to find. And I think that when people hear Alex, it's not a question of 'Why?' It's more like an observation, like, 'Oh, I see you did it again, but I know why.' Because he's that freakin' good."

In October 2019, Gregoletto told Silver Tiger Media that Alex is "not only a great drummer but a really good dude. After years of playing with people who have not been the right fit, it feels good to just have everything settle into place. If there's any testament to that relationship working, it's [TRIVIUM's 2017] record ['The Sin And The Sentence']. I feel like our abilities to translate our ideas on to a record have just improved ten-fold. It seems like now, with Alex, he writes on our level already. He's now been with us for only two years or so, but he's just a phenomenal drummer and it makes our jobs easier, 'cause we just write the cool riffs and he's ready to go with drums. That's what we needed."

As a bass player and one half of TRIVIUM's rhythm section, Paolo said that it was "tough to have had" all the drummer changes over the years. But "I never minded playing with different people, 'cause I feel like you kind of learn new ways to play," he explained. "Everyone has their own style, and I feel like every drummer we played with had a different take on playing with TRIVIUM. If anything, I got to learn a lot more playing with different people and kind of tailoring my bass playing to whoever the drummer was in the band."

TRIVIUM's upcoming three-song EP, "Struck Dead", will arrive on October 31 via longtime label Roadrunner. The effort was produced by TRIVIUM and recorded with Mark Lewis at the band's Hangar Studios in Orlando, Florida. It was mixed and mastered by Josh Wilbur.