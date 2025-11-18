TYKETTO Shares 'Higher Than High' Single From Upcoming 'Closer To The Sun' Album

Hard-rocking quintet TYKETTO will release its sixth studio album, "Closer To The Sun", on March 20, 2026. The band, consisting of Danny Vaughn (vocals),Harry Scott Elliott (guitar),Ged Rylands (keyboards),Chris Childs (bass) and Johnny Dee (drums),will make the LP available via British rock specialist label Silver Lining Music, which is home to the likes of EUROPE, URIAH HEEP, SAXON, Michael Monroe, SOEN and DIAMOND HEAD, to name a few.

The first video and single taken from "Closer To The Sun", "Higher Than High" is a burst of swing and swagger that perfectly captures TYKETTO's deep appreciation for the emancipation that music can bring. That spirit rings out unmistakably as vocalist and founding member Danny Vaughn roars: "In the space you can learn to heal / There is music that helps you feel / Higher than high".

"'Higher Than High' is, in my estimation, classic TYKETTO, where difficulties in life are seen and named but hope and, more importantly, music, is the thing that gets us through," comments Vaughn. "It's the first single from our new album which we think is going to be a real favorite with the fans. The song and the album say 'play me loudly and take me for a drive.'"

The "Higher Than High" video was filmed by Paul Hollingsworth at KK's Steel Mill in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom and was directed and edited by Scott Wardell.

Throughout "Closer To The Sun", TYKETTO speaks to the listener about true life loves, losses and pleasures. From the title track's triumphant, anthemic appreciation of love's power, to the punchy rawness built to make fists rise and hearts race of "Hit Me Where It Hurts", to the power balladry of "The Picture", TYKETTO continues to confidently stride the same musical terrain as the likes of WHITESNAKE and AEROSMITH, with the added bonus of being fresh to the ears of many.

"Closer To The Sun" was recorded across multiple studios in Europe, including Flip Flop Studios and the legendary Rockfield Studios in Wales.

In support of the album's release, TYKETTO has already announced a string of dates for 2026, kicking off at Planet Rock's Winter's End festival in Porthcawl, Wales — and with a full U.K. tour set for the spring and European shows to be revealed soon, fans should keep their eyes peeled for what's coming next.

"Closer To The Sun" track listing:

01. Higher Than High

02. Starts With A Feeling

03. Bad For Good

04. We Rise

05. Donnowhuddidis

06. Closer To The Sun

07. Harleys & Indians (Riders In The Sky)*

08. Hit Me Where It Hurts

09. The Picture

10. Far And Away

11. The Brave

* Not included on vinyl formats

"I was pleasantly shocked when Danny and the band put pen to paper," said Silver Lining owner Thomas Jensen. "We're talking about a really wonderful band in terms of sheer songwriting quality and live delivery, and if I'm honest, one which probably didn't get the credit it deserves. We're all glad to be part of a team determined to shift that needle!"

Vaughn added: "Many years of hard work ground to a complete halt when COVID first hit us all, and it was really touch and go as to whether or not TYKETTO would continue. Since our return in 2023, the band has been on a steady upward trajectory, with more fans coming out to see and support us than ever before. This fantastic upward rise has now culminated in our signing a brand-new record deal with Silver Lining Music, who have already shown not only love and support for us, but also a real understanding for our personal relationship with our fans. The end result of all of this is an album that TYKETTO fans are going to absolutely fall in love with. For TYKETTO, these are the best of times!"

This past August, Vaughn told Euro Weekly News about "Closer To The Sun": "I'm buzzing about our new album — it's going to be a fan favorite. We just finished mastering it, and it drops in March. A tour is planned, along with some big festivals."

In late 2024, Vaughn told Myglobalmind about the TYKETTO songwriting process: "It's a team effort in that everybody is submitting music to me, and I'm just keeping it all in files. I get to decide what's TYKETTO and what isn't. I tend to want to be the guy that always does the lyrics and melody because I have to believe in what I'm singing. Harry has submitted some loose lyrical ideas, and I've thought, 'Oh, I can work with this.' It's not really a question of arrogance; it's just that I'm the vehicle that these songs have to get through, so I need to understand or believe in what I'm singing."

Press photo courtesy of TAG Publicity / Silver Lining Music