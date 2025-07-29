UGLY KID JOE Wrote 'A Gazillion' Songs For Upcoming Album

In a new interview with "Reckless" Rexx Ruger of the Pod Scum podcast, UGLY KID JOE guitarist and producer Dave Fortman spoke about the band's upcoming follow-up to the "Rad Wings Of Destiny" album, which came out in October 2022. Asked if the songwriting process has gotten easier over the years, Dave responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, it's different. Certainly the surprising thing was — who knew? Me and Whit [UGLY KID JOE vocalist Whitfield Crane] just decided — I don't know when; it might have been 2023 — I was just, like, 'Just fucking come down. Let's just fucking go for it.'. And then we just sat and nailed out seven, eight songs in a row within about 12 days or something like that. That could be inaccurate — it might have been shorter, might have been a little longer — but it was pretty quick. We got 'em knocked out. Then we started realizing, wow, this whole translation thing really, really works for me to be able to pull riffs out of his head, make 'em into reality, and then lay 'em down to a drum machine and then just have him come start singing stuff, and we just go over and over and over and over and over. And once we can hear it, then we start correcting parts and doing all that stuff. But, yeah, I would say that part is brand new and really, really easy for us to do. We just did it again. We just wrote two more [songs] in another session that was this last — I don't know when he was here; March, whatever. So that part's really easy."

Fortman added: "Me and Klaus [Eichstadt, UGLY KID JOE guitarist] were majority songwriters from [the early days]. Klaus was on [UGLY KID JOE's full-length debut] 'America's Least Wanted'. Then we both are writing all the way through everything else. So [the process has] been the same for me. It's definitely not gotten easier. It's sort of just I've gotta do whatever I normally do, and it somehow it works out."

Asked if it "makes more sense" for UGLY KID JOE to release a new full-length album or an EP, Dave said: "Right now, an LP, for sure. 'Cause we have the material. Why not? We, like, I think, all of the songs, almost. There's a few we didn't even complete, 'cause me and Whit wrote a gazillion. I think it's probably two other ones we're not using; we didn't finish 'em up. But, man, I think there's, like, 12 songs or something."

"Rad Wings Of Destiny" saw UGLY KID JOE re-teaming producer Mark Dodson who was behind the desk for the band's debut album, "America's Least Wanted", which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2022.

UGLY KID JOE will support LIFE OF AGONY on the European leg of the "30 Years Of Ugly" tour in November 2025.

In the spring of 2023, UGLY KID JOE completed its first U.S. tour in 27 years.

After a 15-year hiatus, UGLY KID JOE reformed in 2012 and has toured extensively throughout Europe and the rest of the world.

The band released the EP "Stairway To Hell" in 2012 and the full-length "Uglier Than They Used Ta Be" in 2015.

Five years ago, Crane told Eonmusic about UGLY KID JOE's huge success on the back of single "Everything About You" in 1991: "'Eye of the storm' is a good way to put it, because it just was all happening at a deadly fast gait. And it was a lot — it was beautiful and also very challenging, because there's a lot of people that surround the business of music that are full of shit. But when you're 23 [or] 24, you don't know how to negotiate that, so on one hand, it was super fun and we did all the things you should do at that age, and on the other hand, it was too much for me. But we survived it, and I can deal with it all now."