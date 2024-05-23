VAN HALEN: Expanded Edition Of 'For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge' Due In July

VAN HALEN: Expanded Edition Of 'For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge' Due In JulyMay 23, 2024
VAN HALEN's ninth studio album, "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge", debuted at No. 1 and stayed there for three weeks during the summer of 1991. It was the third consecutive No. 1 album from singer Sammy Hagar, guitarist Eddie Van Halen, drummer Alex Van Halen and bassist Michael Anthony.
An expanded edition of the album is arriving this summer from Rhino, including a newly remastered version of the original, along with previously unreleased audio and video footage from VAN HALEN's December 4, 1991 concert in Dallas, Texas.
"For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (Expanded Edition)" will be available on July 12 and includes two LPs, two CDs, and a Blu-ray.
Rhino.com will have an exclusive bundle featuring the release and a set of four seven-inch singles, including "Poundcake" / "Pleasure Dome", "Top Of The World" / "In 'N' Out", "Right Now" (Organ Version) / "Man On A Mission" and "Right Now" (Guitar Version) / "The Dream Is Over" (Instrumental Version).
Originally released in June 1991, "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge" was an immediate success. It reached triple platinum certification and earned VAN HALEN its first Grammy Award for "Best Hard Rock Performance" and American Music Award for "Favorite Heavy Metal/Hard Rock Album". Producer and engineer Bernie Grundman expertly remastered and cut lacquers for this edition, ensuring pristine sound quality.
The expanded edition includes previously unreleased alternate versions of "Right Now" and "The Dream Is Over". The main attraction, however, has to be the previously unreleased concert footage from VAN HALEN's December 4, 1991, performance in Dallas. Captured during the "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge" tour, this electrifying show is a powerful example of VAN HALEN's unparalleled stage presence.
The show's setlist mixes new songs ("Judgement Day" and "Poundcake") with songs from "5150" and "OU812" ("Best Of Both Worlds" and "Finish What Ya Started"). The band also played "Panama", a hit from its time with singer David Lee Roth, plus two of Hagar's hits, "I Can't Drive 55" and "There's Only One Way To Rock".
In addition, the Blu-ray includes the official music videos for "Poundcake", "Runaround", "Top Of The World" and the 1992 MTV VMA "Video Of The Year" winner "Right Now". Finally, the remastered album is included in the set as a double LP, featuring an etching of the VAN HALEN logo on the fourth side.
"For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (Expanded Edition)" 2-CD track listing
Disc One: Original Album Remastered
01. Poundcake
02. Judgement Day
03. Spanked
04. Runaround
05. Pleasure Dome
06. In 'N' Out
07. Man On A Mission
08. The Dream Is Over
09. Right Now
10. 316
11. Top Of The World
Disc Two: Rarities & Live
01. Right Now – Organ Version (Single Mix)
02. The Dream Is Over – Instrumental Version *
03. Right Now – Guitar Version (Single Mix) *
Live at the Westend Market, Dallas, TX (12/4/91)
04. Poundcake *
05. Judgement Day *
06. There's Only One Way To Rock *
07. Runaround *
08. Why Can't This Be Love *
09. Panama *
10. A Apolitical Blues *
11. Finish What Ya Started *
12. I Can't Drive 55 *
13. Best Of Both Worlds *
14. Top Of The World *
Blu-ray
Live at the Westend Market, Dallas, TX (12/4/91)
01. Poundcake *
02. Judgement Day *
03. There's Only One Way To Rock *
04. Runaround *
05. Why Can't This Be Love *
06. Panama *
07. A Apolitical Blues *
08. Finish What Ya Started *
09. I Can't Drive 55 *
10. Best Of Both Worlds *
11. Top Of The World *
12. Poundcake - Promo Video
13. Runaround - Promo Video
14. Right Now - Promo Video
15. Top Of The World - Promo Video
LP: Original Album Remastered
2-LP track listing
LP One: Side One
01. Poundcake
02. Judgement Day
03. Spanked
04. Runaround
Side Two
01. Pleasure Dome
02. In 'N' Out
03. Man On A Mission
LP Two: Side One
01. The Dream Is Over
02. Right Now
03. 316
04. Top Of The World
Side Two
VAN HALEN Logo Etching
* Previously unreleased
