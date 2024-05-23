VAN HALEN: Expanded Edition Of 'For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge' Due In July

VAN HALEN's ninth studio album, "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge", debuted at No. 1 and stayed there for three weeks during the summer of 1991. It was the third consecutive No. 1 album from singer Sammy Hagar, guitarist Eddie Van Halen, drummer Alex Van Halen and bassist Michael Anthony.

An expanded edition of the album is arriving this summer from Rhino, including a newly remastered version of the original, along with previously unreleased audio and video footage from VAN HALEN's December 4, 1991 concert in Dallas, Texas.

"For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (Expanded Edition)" will be available on July 12 and includes two LPs, two CDs, and a Blu-ray.

Rhino.com will have an exclusive bundle featuring the release and a set of four seven-inch singles, including "Poundcake" / "Pleasure Dome", "Top Of The World" / "In 'N' Out", "Right Now" (Organ Version) / "Man On A Mission" and "Right Now" (Guitar Version) / "The Dream Is Over" (Instrumental Version).

Originally released in June 1991, "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge" was an immediate success. It reached triple platinum certification and earned VAN HALEN its first Grammy Award for "Best Hard Rock Performance" and American Music Award for "Favorite Heavy Metal/Hard Rock Album". Producer and engineer Bernie Grundman expertly remastered and cut lacquers for this edition, ensuring pristine sound quality.

The expanded edition includes previously unreleased alternate versions of "Right Now" and "The Dream Is Over". The main attraction, however, has to be the previously unreleased concert footage from VAN HALEN's December 4, 1991, performance in Dallas. Captured during the "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge" tour, this electrifying show is a powerful example of VAN HALEN's unparalleled stage presence.

The show's setlist mixes new songs ("Judgement Day" and "Poundcake") with songs from "5150" and "OU812" ("Best Of Both Worlds" and "Finish What Ya Started"). The band also played "Panama", a hit from its time with singer David Lee Roth, plus two of Hagar's hits, "I Can't Drive 55" and "There's Only One Way To Rock".

In addition, the Blu-ray includes the official music videos for "Poundcake", "Runaround", "Top Of The World" and the 1992 MTV VMA "Video Of The Year" winner "Right Now". Finally, the remastered album is included in the set as a double LP, featuring an etching of the VAN HALEN logo on the fourth side.

"For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (Expanded Edition)" 2-CD track listing

Disc One: Original Album Remastered

01. Poundcake

02. Judgement Day

03. Spanked

04. Runaround

05. Pleasure Dome

06. In 'N' Out

07. Man On A Mission

08. The Dream Is Over

09. Right Now

10. 316

11. Top Of The World

Disc Two: Rarities & Live

01. Right Now – Organ Version (Single Mix)

02. The Dream Is Over – Instrumental Version *

03. Right Now – Guitar Version (Single Mix) *

Live at the Westend Market, Dallas, TX (12/4/91)

04. Poundcake *

05. Judgement Day *

06. There's Only One Way To Rock *

07. Runaround *

08. Why Can't This Be Love *

09. Panama *

10. A Apolitical Blues *

11. Finish What Ya Started *

12. I Can't Drive 55 *

13. Best Of Both Worlds *

14. Top Of The World *

Blu-ray

Live at the Westend Market, Dallas, TX (12/4/91)

01. Poundcake *

02. Judgement Day *

03. There's Only One Way To Rock *

04. Runaround *

05. Why Can't This Be Love *

06. Panama *

07. A Apolitical Blues *

08. Finish What Ya Started *

09. I Can't Drive 55 *

10. Best Of Both Worlds *

11. Top Of The World *

12. Poundcake - Promo Video

13. Runaround - Promo Video

14. Right Now - Promo Video

15. Top Of The World - Promo Video

LP: Original Album Remastered

2-LP track listing

LP One: Side One

01. Poundcake

02. Judgement Day

03. Spanked

04. Runaround

Side Two

01. Pleasure Dome

02. In 'N' Out

03. Man On A Mission

LP Two: Side One

01. The Dream Is Over

02. Right Now

03. 316

04. Top Of The World

Side Two

VAN HALEN Logo Etching

* Previously unreleased