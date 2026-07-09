VANS WARPED TOUR 2026 To Be Livestreamed Via AMAZON MUSIC

Amazon Music has announced it will exclusively livestream the return of the renowned touring rock festival Vans Warped Tour. Broadcasting globally from the festival's Long Beach stop at the Shoreline Waterfront, the livestream will bring the iconic celebration of punk, alternative, and rock music to fans around the world on Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26. Fans can tune in on the Amazon Music app, the Amazon Music channels on Twitch and Prime Video, and the Amazon Live channel on Fire TV and Samsung TV Plus.

The livestream will feature performances from a lineup spanning punk, alternative, emo, hardcore, and rock, including BOWLING FOR SOUP, GLASSJAW, HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS, HOOBASTANK, REEL BIG FISH, SILVERSTEIN, SIMPLE PLAN, THE STORY SO FAR, UNDEROATH and many more.

In partnership with Insomniac, the two-day festival will feature over 100 artists spanning rock, pop punk, alternative, emo, hip-hop, ska and beyond, alongside appearances from world-class skateboarders and elite action-sports athletes. This latest iteration builds on Vans Warped Tour's legacy while embracing a broader, more global future for one of music and skate culture's most enduring live platforms.

The Vans Warped Tour livestream will be hosted by rock musician and media personality Lilith Czar (a.k.a. Juliet Simms),SiriusXM host Caity Babs and Andy Biersack from BLACK VEIL BRIDES. From the exclusive Amazon Music backstage set, they'll interview festival artists and preview the standout performances fans can expect throughout the weekend.

To prepare for the festival, fans can listen to the official 2026 Vans Warped Tour playlist, which features music from this year's festival.

Amazon Music is an immersive audio entertainment service that connects fans, artists, and creators through music, podcasts, and culture. Amazon Music brings fans closer to what they love, with curated and personalized playlists, artist livestreams, artist merch, and Amazon Exclusive podcasts. Prime members get access to over 100 million songs in shuffle mode, All-Access playlists, plus the largest catalog of top ad-free podcasts, included with their membership. Customers can subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for full, on-demand access to 100 million songs in HD, a growing catalog of Ultra HD and Spatial audio, and one audiobook a month from the world's largest selection of audiobooks from Audible. Anyone can listen to Amazon Music by downloading the free Amazon Music app, or wherever they listen to music including Alexa-enabled devices. Learn more at amazon.com/music.

The Vans Warped Tour gained notoriety as the largest traveling music festival in the United States, and the longest-running touring music festival in North America. Originally conceived by founder Kevin Lyman in 1995 as an eclectic alternative rock festival, with a focus on punk rock, over the years the tour grew to include a multitude of genres, including metal, hip-hop, reggae, pop and more. By its end in 2019, it had earned a reputation as one of the best tours to attend to discover emerging acts, to learn more about meaningful nonprofits and companies who are working to make a positive impact on the world that surrounds them, and to meet like-minded friends.

Over its 30 years, Vans Warped Tour built a legacy as the must-attend summer festival for rock and music lovers alike. Since its start in 1995 it provided a platform for established as well as up-and-coming artists, with past performers including BLINK-182, NO DOUBT, SUBLIME, Beck, Katy Perry, NOFX, LIMP BIZKIT, BLACK EYED PEAS, GREEN DAY, Eminem, YELLOWCARD, BAD RELIGION and countless others.