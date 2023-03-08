  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

VEIL OF MAYA Announces New Album '[M]other'

March 8, 2023

Genre-bending metal powerhouse VEIL OF MAYA has announced its first new studio album in nearly six years. Titled "[m]other", it will be released on the band's longtime label Sumerian Records on May 12. Pre-orders, with a variety of merch and vinyl bundle options, are available now from veilofmayaband.com.

Heralding today's news is the release of brand new track "Red Fur" and its epic, futuristic music video.

Speaking on the announcement of the album and the release of the new track, VEIL OF MAYA frontman Lukas Magyar shares: "This record is a collection of personal experience, history and a touch of my own imagination. I enjoyed approaching each song in a different way this time around. It was certainly challenging at times to find the right mood but when the work was finally complete it seemed to come together very well. I'm thrilled to see how our fans respond!"

Regarding his inspiration for writing "Red Fur", VEIL OF MAYA guitarist and songwriter Marc Okubo adds: "I got convinced to go to a RUFUS DU SOL concert. I was immediately inspired though. The next day, I was like, 'Let's combine some of this with our style'. That explains the electronic opening."

"[m]other" track listing:

01. Tokyo Chainsaw
02. Artificial Dose
03. Godhead
04. [re]connect
05. Red Fur
06. Disco Kill Party
07. Mother Pt 4
08. Synthwave Vegan
09. Lost Creator
10. Death Runner

"Red Fur" follows the release of standalone singles "Godhead" (released last month) and "Synthwave Vegan" (released in May of last year). Both tracks feature on the new album and between them have clocked up 1.5 million Spotify streams and 478,000 YouTube views.

VEIL OF MAYA has a stacked touring schedule coming up. Starting this month, they will hit the road with AVATAR, firstly across Europe starting on March 10, followed by a 24-date run across the U.S. starting on April 28 in Omaha, Nebraska.

By channeling energy in one direction, force grows exponentially. VEIL OF MAYA harnesses the individual experiences and talents of four distinct musicians — Marc Okubo (guitar),Sam Applebaum (drums),Danny Hauser (bass) and Lukas Magyar (vocals) — into airtight groove-laden metal accented by fits of instrumental virtuosity and vocal catharsis. This approach has endeared them to a devout fan base with critical acclaim and over 100 million total streams and counting (unprecedented for an outfit this crushingly heavy).

The members of VEIL OF MAYA have consistently pushed the boundaries of heavy music by challenging themselves collectively. 2015's "Matriarch" made major waves, crashing the Billboard U.S. Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 2 powered by "Aeris", "LeeLoo" and "Mikasa". The latter has gathered over 25.4 million Spotify streams and counting. In 2017, "False Idol" saw the band return to the Top 3 of the Hard Rock Albums chart as "Overthrow" and "Doublespeak" each eclipsed eight million Spotify streams apiece. Simultaneously, they toured alongside ANIMALS AS LEADERS, UPON A BURNING BODY, CHELSEA GRIN, OCEANS ATE ALASKA, and more. In the midst of the pandemic, they dropped "Outsider", "Viscera" and "Outrun".

Photo credit: Paige Margulies

Find more on Veil of maya
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).