VEIL OF MAYA Announces New Album '[M]other'

Genre-bending metal powerhouse VEIL OF MAYA has announced its first new studio album in nearly six years. Titled "[m]other", it will be released on the band's longtime label Sumerian Records on May 12. Pre-orders, with a variety of merch and vinyl bundle options, are available now from veilofmayaband.com.

Heralding today's news is the release of brand new track "Red Fur" and its epic, futuristic music video.

Speaking on the announcement of the album and the release of the new track, VEIL OF MAYA frontman Lukas Magyar shares: "This record is a collection of personal experience, history and a touch of my own imagination. I enjoyed approaching each song in a different way this time around. It was certainly challenging at times to find the right mood but when the work was finally complete it seemed to come together very well. I'm thrilled to see how our fans respond!"

Regarding his inspiration for writing "Red Fur", VEIL OF MAYA guitarist and songwriter Marc Okubo adds: "I got convinced to go to a RUFUS DU SOL concert. I was immediately inspired though. The next day, I was like, 'Let's combine some of this with our style'. That explains the electronic opening."

"[m]other" track listing:

01. Tokyo Chainsaw

02. Artificial Dose

03. Godhead

04. [re]connect

05. Red Fur

06. Disco Kill Party

07. Mother Pt 4

08. Synthwave Vegan

09. Lost Creator

10. Death Runner

"Red Fur" follows the release of standalone singles "Godhead" (released last month) and "Synthwave Vegan" (released in May of last year). Both tracks feature on the new album and between them have clocked up 1.5 million Spotify streams and 478,000 YouTube views.

VEIL OF MAYA has a stacked touring schedule coming up. Starting this month, they will hit the road with AVATAR, firstly across Europe starting on March 10, followed by a 24-date run across the U.S. starting on April 28 in Omaha, Nebraska.

By channeling energy in one direction, force grows exponentially. VEIL OF MAYA harnesses the individual experiences and talents of four distinct musicians — Marc Okubo (guitar),Sam Applebaum (drums),Danny Hauser (bass) and Lukas Magyar (vocals) — into airtight groove-laden metal accented by fits of instrumental virtuosity and vocal catharsis. This approach has endeared them to a devout fan base with critical acclaim and over 100 million total streams and counting (unprecedented for an outfit this crushingly heavy).

The members of VEIL OF MAYA have consistently pushed the boundaries of heavy music by challenging themselves collectively. 2015's "Matriarch" made major waves, crashing the Billboard U.S. Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 2 powered by "Aeris", "LeeLoo" and "Mikasa". The latter has gathered over 25.4 million Spotify streams and counting. In 2017, "False Idol" saw the band return to the Top 3 of the Hard Rock Albums chart as "Overthrow" and "Doublespeak" each eclipsed eight million Spotify streams apiece. Simultaneously, they toured alongside ANIMALS AS LEADERS, UPON A BURNING BODY, CHELSEA GRIN, OCEANS ATE ALASKA, and more. In the midst of the pandemic, they dropped "Outsider", "Viscera" and "Outrun".

