  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

VINCE NEIL Concert At Oklahoma State Fair Cut Short By Shooting: 'We Were Told To Get In The Dressing Room'

September 24, 2023

Vince Neil's concert Saturday night (September 23) at the Oklahoma State Fair was cut short after a shooting broke out at the fairgrounds.

The MÖTLEY CRÜE singer and his solo band were ushered into a dressing room at the Chickasaw Country Entertainment Stage when shots were fired during an argument between two groups of people just a few hundred feet away at Bennett Event Center.

"At a concert in Oklahoma City Crazy night last night. 3/4 of the way thru the set people started running," Neil wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We we're told to get in dressing room. There were shooters shooting people. Thank you fans for your understanding."

"Thankfully we are all okay," he added. "Thanks to everyone who came out. Please stay safe!"

Neil's concert kicked off at 8 p.m. and he was mid-performance when the shooting occurred.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. when two groups got into an altercation, during which a person pulled out a gun and shot someone. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

According to the Associated Press, a suspect was arrested on one charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Oklahoma City police Lt. Jeff Cooper said Sunday they initially took two people into custody and later released one of the suspects.

"It was an isolated incident between two groups of juveniles," Scott Munz, a spokesman for the fair, said.

"There was another incident with another person that had fired off some rounds into the air," Oklahoma City police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn said. "We did get two people in custody. We're trying to determine their involvement. It is believed one of those is the shooter and is the suspect in this incident."

According to News 9, the Oklahoma State Fair has a policy prohibiting guns, and the entrances have detectors. It is unknown how the person involved with this shooting was able to bring a firearm into the fair.

Active shooter stops the Vince Neil show at the Oklahoma State Fair front row footage 👈👀

Posted by Jerry Crittenden on Saturday, September 23, 2023

Oklahoma State Fair VINCE NEIL (sweet home) 9-23-23 before the show got stopped

Posted by Jerry Crittenden on Saturday, September 23, 2023

Last Oklahoma State Fair @followers Vince Neil's True Fans

Posted by Jerry Crittenden on Sunday, September 24, 2023

(Police on horses)👈👀 trying to apprehend the active shooter at the Oklahoma City State Fair Vince Neil show was stopped Midway in to set list

Posted by Jerry Crittenden on Saturday, September 23, 2023

Find more on Motley crue
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).