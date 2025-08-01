VINNY APPICE On OZZY OSBOURNE: 'He Wasn't Known As The Greatest Rock Singer' But 'People Loved Him'

In a new interview with Buffalo, New York television station WIVB-TV, former BLACK SABBATH drummer Vinny Appice was asked what made Ozzy Osbourne such a legend. Vinny responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, he wasn't known as the greatest rock singer, but he is a great singer, and his antics and his character, on stage, people loved him. And you never know what was gonna happen when he's on stage.

"I played with him with BLACK SABBATH for a little bit in Europe and it was always something," Vinny recalled. "First time [I] played [with him] — [in front of] 70, 80,000 people — and he threw a pail of water on me. The drums were all wet. And then he did it twice. I went, 'Okay.' I almost went on the next show with an umbrella. But then at the hotel lobby, we were leaving the next morning, and [Ozzy's wife and manager] Sharon Osbourne said, 'How's everything going, Vinny?' I said, 'It's great, except he keeps throwing water on me.' And she goes, 'He did?' That was the end of the water. So she wears the pants in the family.

"But what a character," Appice added. "[He was a] great guy, sweetheart. Love him. And sad it turned out to be this, but what a sendoff."

Vinny also talked about Ozzy's final performance, which took place on July 5 at the "Back To The Beginning" event at Villa Park on BLACK SABBATH's original hometown of Birmingham, United Kingdom. He said: "I thought [Ozzy] sang great. And he was trying to get up. He was just so excited, because he loved being on stage. And it was fantastic. And [there were] so many people there. But you just wanna go to the front of the stage and get the crowd going, and he couldn't get up… I didn't know what to expect. I heard he was gonna be sitting down, and he couldn't stand. I wasn't sure of how this was gonna go down, but that was good. Luckily, they belted him in 'cause, knowing Ozzy, he would've went and whatever was gonna happen was gonna happen."

In a recent interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, Vinny was asked if he was invited to take part in "Back To The Beginning". The concert marked the original lineup of BLACK SABBATH's last-ever performance and SABBATH singer Ozzy's final appearance as a solo artist. Vinny responded: "No, no, no. They didn't contact me because times have changed and I'm associated with [the Ronnie James] Dio [version of] BLACK SABBATH. Even though I did play — at one point I did the European tour with Ozzy and BLACK SABBATH, which I thought was cool. I'm sitting there on the drum set facing the audience, and then I see Ozzy in front of me, and then Tony [Iommi, BLACK SABBATH guitarist] and Geezer [Butler, BLACK SABBATH bassist], I go, 'This is pretty damn cool. I'm with the original band now.' It was cool with Ronnie, of course, but now this was, like, 'Wow.' I'm the only other drummer that played with them at that point. So that was very cool for me. So I'm associated more with Dio, so I'm not involved in this whole thing there. So that's okay."

Vinny went to say that he played only a few dates with the Ozzy-fronted version of SABBATH more than a quarter century ago. "It went into America too, a little bit," he explained. "We might have played 10 shows, 12 shows, something like that."

Regarding what it was like touring with Ozzy, Vinny said: "He's pretty crazy. But you know what? He's fun — he's a lot of fun. And we sat and talked many times and all this stuff, and he was great. He was a cool guy. And what you see on TV, that's him. He'll tell you the story a couple of times. He forgot he told you. You just sit and listen. 'Ozzy, you told me that already.' I can't tell him that. Ozzy was great."

Asked by Meltdown when this tour happened, Vinny said: "I think it was, like, '99. I went and played the European tour with them, and then after that there was a break for Christmas, and then they toured in America. But [original SABBATH drummer] Bill Ward came back. 'Cause he had a medical issue at that point. So, Bill came back and Sharon wanted me to be on the tour in case Bill keeled over, let's put it that way. So, I did a whole tour and didn't play. It was the weirdest thing. And in case Bill had a problem, I would jump up and play, continue the show. And I was the backup plan B. So that was quite funny."

During a March 2020 appearance on the "80's Glam Metalcast", Vinny was asked if it feels "surreal" to him to know that he was once a member of such a legendary band as BLACK SABBATH. He responded: "Yeah, it's a great thing. If I reflect back on it, it's, like, wow, that was great. I got to play with the legendary band — not one of the legendary bands, but the legendary band that started all this stuff.

"While it was happening back in the '80s, I always approached everything as I'm a musician in the band and I'm gonna do a job," he continued. "I didn't get caught up in the whole rock-star thing. I got caught up in it more as a musician and trying to make it great and trying to play great and be part of the band. Now, when I reflect back on it, wow, I got to play with these guys and know them — we were quite close — and it's pretty cool. To this day, it still supports my career… I get a band in Europe and we do old SABBATH stuff — not old SABBATH stuff, but the stuff I'm on. Play all that, some old SABBATH songs, with a sprinkle of DIO. And I've done [a few] tours already there; it goes over so well. Same in South America. 'Cause they just love SABBATH and they love DIO — they love Ronnie [James Dio]. And I'm able to be part of that music and still go out and play it. Because I'm the only one left, really — playing any of that stuff. SABBATH is not going out, Ozzy is not going out, and I play on a lot of those albums. I didn't play on the old stuff, but I played it enough to where it's in my blood. So it's a fantastic thing. I really appreciate having that opportunity to play with such a great band, legendary band and people and musicians."

Appice joined BLACK SABBATH in 1980 during the "Heaven And Hell" tour and appeared on the albums "Live Evil" (1982) and "Mob Rules" (1981) . In late 1982 he left BLACK SABBATH with vocalist Ronnie James Dio and formed the band DIO. They recorded "Holy Diver" (1983),"The Last in Line" (1984),"Sacred Heart" (1985),"Intermission" (1986),and "Dream Evil" (1987). In December 1989, Appice left DIO. In 1992, he returned to BLACK SABBATH for the "Dehumanizer" album and tour. He then rejoined DIO and they recorded "Strange Highways" (1994) and "Angry Machines" (1996).

Appice rejoined his BLACK SABBATH bandmates Ronnie James Dio, Geezer Butler and Tony Iommi in 2006 as HEAVEN & HELL, touring and releasing one studio album, "The Devil You Know", before Dio's death in 2010.

Currently, Appice is a member of LAST IN LINE, whose latest album, "Jericho", was released in March 2023 via earMUSIC.

For the past few years, Vinny has been touring with his ultimate BLACK SABBATH/DIO show, called SABBATH KNIGHTS. Joining Appice in SABBATH KNIGHTS are Jim Crean on vocals, Jimmy Caputo (CACTUS) on bass, and Artie Dillon (SLAMM) on guitar.

Vinny has recorded and co-written songs on several dozen albums and CDs, including many multi-platinum records. Vinny's drumming can also be heard on numerous movie soundtracks, including "Wayne's World 2", "Heavy Metal", "Iron Eagle" and "Bedazzled". Vinny, the author of drum instruction book "Rock Steady" and DVD "Hard Rock Drumming Techniques", has performed incredible powerhouse drum clinics around the globe. Numerous books have been written about BLACK SABBATH and DIO with the authors always mentioned Vinny's drumming style.

Vinny's unique drumming approach has influenced many artists over the last few decades.