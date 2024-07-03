VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Release 'Tonight I'm Alive' Single From Upcoming 'Pirates II - Armada' Album

The pirates of VISIONS OF ATLANTIS have released "Tonight I'm Alive", the third single from their upcoming studio album, titled "Pirates II - Armada", which is set for release on July 5, 2024 via Napalm Records. The new successor to their high-charting previous release, "Pirates" (2022),is set as high as the waves cresting the Jolly Roger — taking everything that has been achieved to date to another level. With the second chapter of the pirates' saga, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS prove that they are more than ready to claim the crown of symphonic metal.

The percussive "Tonight I'm Alive" surprises and captivates with the rhythms of a pirate party on the eve of combat, with the electrifying rumble of a hurricane — a unique, uncharted showcase of talent from VISIONS OF ATLANTIS. The song contains an uplifting melody and invites to conquer the seven seas with pirate queen Clémentine Delauney and brave captain Michele Guaitoli on a pirate armada.

Delauney comments on "Tonight I'm Alive": "We stand on the eve of a dark future, with threats, enemies and clouds gathering in every direction. On the edge of this cliff, staring into the void that awaits us, one could flee, one could lose their mind. We, pirates, we dance. We dance in the face of danger and death. We honor life; we honor our existence. We remember that the purity of our hearts and souls can never be taken away from us. We remember that in this very moment, we're alive. Come what may, we'll dance in the rain."

Ship's log: July 5, 2024; High Seas

"A new day of sailing begins, the wind on our side, and the sea speaks of recent battles. The air feels fresh - Hypocrisy, greed, envy - hearts of the old world finally disclose their deluded truth. Old leaders are losing ground, their lies are getting worse, and darkness creeps in. Each sunny day hides a coming storm, nature testing our strength for the last battle.

"We've become pirates as their counterparts, free-spirited and true at heart. Navigating storms that try to make us doubt, we see the light in the darkness. The old truth is fading, making room for a new story. Our destiny is in our hands, in our hearts, in every step we take. Reconnecting with ourselves, we touch the essence of life we share with all creatures. Together, unstoppable, connected to the truth, guided by the sun and storms.

"We'll rule the oceans, the mainland, every street, every house, spreading hope. Our pirate cries will last for centuries, with ancestors humming our tunes, our words sung in the new world we create. Our glory will live on forever. United as one force, one army, under a final ARMADA."

Emotions, depth, richness of sound. Not only a record, but a true hurricane of feelings is what VISIONS OF ATLANTIS delivers with the new album, "Pirates II - Armada". On a journey in which listeners face their own battles and cannot resist joining the "Armada", VISIONS OF ATLANTIS will have listeners facing the "Monsters" inside them, with catchy melodies destined to endlessly stick in their mind. The uplifting "Tonight I'm Alive" surprises and captivates with the rhythms of a pirate party on the eve of combat, with the electrifying rumble of a hurricane — a unique, uncharted showcase of talent from VISIONS OF ATLANTIS. The burning flames of "Hellfire" enchant the listener before the sweetness of delicate melodies accompany them "Underwater". The cinematic adventure of seven-minute-plus masterpiece "The Dead Of The Sea" conjures the salty scent of the sea, making the listener feel — in every melodic twist and theatrical orchestral hit — the cannons firing and the battle raging. Listeners will shed a tear while mourning under the melody of "Ashes To The Sea".

"Pirates II - Armada" track listing:

01. To Those Who Choose To Fight

02. The Land Of The Free

03. Monsters

04. Tonight I'm Alive

05. Armada

06. The Dead Of The Sea

07. Ashes To The Sea

08. Hellfire

09. Collide

10. Magic Of The Night

11. Underwater

12. Where The Sky And Ocean Blend

Photo by Robert Eikelpoth / Photo editing by Blake Armstrong