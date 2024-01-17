VIXEN's JULIA LAGE Recruits DOUG PINNICK, RICHIE KOTZEN For New Solo Single 'The Ride'

VIXEN bassist Julia Lage has released the official music video for her latest solo single, "The Ride". The track, which was written and produced by Lage, features Doug "Dug" Pinnick on guest vocals along with Julia's husband, Richie Kotzen, on lead guitar, and Michael Odabashian on drums.

Lage says: "I had this song written for a long time, and when I was working on finishing it, I would always hear in my head Doug Pinnick's voice on it. Once I finally asked him if he would be kind enough to add his magic and he said yes, I felt like the happiest girl alive. I am a huge fan of his and respect his work so much. Richie Kotzen was also a no-brainer. I needed the guitars sounding a certain way and for the solo I knew he was the perfect musician to do it.

"Richie is so incredibly talented," she continued. "I remember he sat in the studio and tracked the solo in two takes because the first was to learn the song. Second take he was done. And it is so good!

"I feel blessed to have both sharing the song with me and I truly hope that people always remember that if they feel stuck or unmotivated, they can go ahead and change their reality. Your journey might be crazy wild or lonely, but it is yours.

"I hope you enjoy 'The Ride'!"

Back in March 2022, Lage released a single called "Wake Up". That track was also written, recorded and produced by Lage, with drums by Michael Odabashian.

Julia has played and recorded alongside such diverse artists as Grammy Award winner Alejandra Guzmán, pop star Janelle Monáe and rapper Jidenna, as well as rock legends such as Pat Travers, Elliot Easton (THE CARS) and Nuno Bettencourt (EXTREME). She is currently the bassist of the platinum selling rock band VIXEN and has recently joined SMITH/KOTZEN, featuring Kotzen and Adrian Smith (IRON MAIDEN),as the band's touring bass player, performing sold-out shows throughout England as well as West Coast dates in the U.S., including a sold-out show at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go. Julia also has her own projects which include her solo music and her band THE SISTER KNOT.

Julia's prolific nature as a writer has found her compositions and performances featured in various American films and television shows.

She is currently working on finishing her first solo album and continues to tour with VIXEN as they work on their new music.