VOIVOD Announces March 2026 U.S. Tour With BAT

Canada's cosmic metal visionaries VOIVOD will embark on an eight-city U.S tour next spring. Support on the trek, which will kick off on March 20 in Houston, will come from BAT, the Richmond, Virginia metal-punk trio consisting of Ryan Waste, Nick Poulos and Chris Marshall.

VOIVOD commented: "We're hitting the road for a special short run in the U.S. this March with our friends BAT. Eight nights, eight cities — see you in the pit!"

2026 tour dates:

Mar. 20 - Houston, TX - Hell's Heroes Festival

Mar. 21 - Little Rock, AR - The Rev Room

Mar. 22 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

Mar. 23 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs

Mar. 24 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

Mar. 25 - Madison, WI - Crucible

Mar. 26 - Kansas City, MO – recordBar

Mar. 27 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard - 2 Minutes To Tulsa

VOIVOD is a Canadian heavy metal band from Jonquière, Québec. Their musical style has changed several times since the band's origin in the early 1980s. Starting out as a speed metal band, VOIVOD have added a mix of progressive metal and thrash metal to create their own unique metal style, and are credited as one of the "big four" Canadian thrash metal bands, along with SACRIFICE, RAZOR and ANNIHILATOR. They are considered by many as one of the most influential metal bands from the '80s, influencing and gaining praise from multiple bands and across numerous genres.

VOIVOD found mainstream success in the late 1980s with their fifth studio album, "Nothingface" (1989),which is the band's only album to enter The Billboard 200 chart, peaking at number 114.

VOIVOD's long-awaited official documentary, "We Are Connected", received its world premiere in July 2024 at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Quebec. Canada.

VOIVOD has been touring in support of its latest album, "Morgöth Tales", which was released in July 2023 via Century Media, The Orchard and Sony Music.

The band's 2022 release, "Synchro Anarchy", garnered significant acclaim, winning the 2023 Juno Award for "Best Hard Rock/Metal Album" in Canada.

Once more recorded and mixed by Francis Perron at RadicArt Studio, mastered by Maor Appelbaum and produced by VOIVOD, "Morgöth Tales" includes fresh studio re-recordings by the band's current lineup of nine especially selected, not-so-obvious picks from the band's hyper-classy and extremely diverse back catalogue (between 1984 and 2003) as well as a brand-new song and the album's title track, "Morgöth Tales".

A new book, "Always Moving - The Strange Multiverse Of Voivod", was released in November. Written by Jeff Wagner, it celebrates the extraordinary 40-plus-year career of VOIVOD and draws from exclusive interviews with band members, managers, producers, record label reps, family, peers, and musicians profoundly shaped by VOIVOD's ever-mutating sound to tell their full, fascinating story.

Photo credit: Catherine Deslauriers