VOIVOD To Celebrate 40th Anniversary With European Shows In April

Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators VOIVOD will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a series of shows in the United Kingdom in April.

In announcing the trek, VOIVOD's U.K. booking agents Route One said: "2023 will see the legendary and massively influential sci-fi/prog/punk-thrashers VOIVOD celebrate their 40th Anniversary. To honour this milestone, the band will follow up their highly successful tour with OPETH at the end of last year by heading back to the UK for a small, select number of headline shows between the two previously announced Prognosis Festival shows in Eindhoven, NL and London, UK this April."

Confirmed dates:

April 16 - Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Prognosis Festival

April 18 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

April 19 - Glasgow, UK @ Slay

April 20 - Manchester, UK @ Rebellion

April 21 - Southampton, UK @ The 1865

April 22 - London, U [email protected] Prognosis Festival

VOIVOD is a Canadian heavy metal band from Jonquière, Québec. Their musical style has changed several times since the band's origin in the early 1980s. Starting out as a speed metal band, VOIVOD have added a mix of progressive metal and thrash metal to create their own unique metal style, and are credited as one of the "big four" Canadian thrash metal bands, along with SACRIFICE, RAZOR and ANNIHILATOR. They are considered by many as one of the most influential metal bands from the '80s, influencing and gaining praise from multiple bands and across numerous genres.

VOIVOD found mainstream success in the late 1980s with their fifth studio album, "Nothingface" (1989),which is the band's only album to enter The Billboard 200 chart, peaking at number 114.

VOIVOD released a new EP, "Ultraman", last November via Century Media Records. The effort features a highly original tribute to the "Ultraman" TV series theme as well as previously unreleased bonus live cuts, available both as a 12-inch vinyl EP or as a digital EP.

VOIVOD's 15th studio album, "Synchro Anarchy", was released in February 2022 via Century Media Records. The follow-up to 2018's "The Wake" was produced by Francis Perron at RadicArt Studio and features cover artwork created by drummer Michel Langevin (a.k.a. Away).