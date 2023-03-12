VOIVOD Wins JUNO Award In 'Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year' Category For 'Synchro Anarchy'

VOIVOD was honored in the "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" category at this year's Juno Awards (the Canadian equivalent of the Grammy Awards).

The 52nd annual Juno Awards and Juno Week 2023 are being hosted in Edmonton, Alberta from March 9 to March 13, culminating in the Juno Awards, which was recently rescheduled to Monday, March 13, at Rogers Place, broadcast live on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos.

To be considered for a nomination at the 2023 Juno Awards, national music release dates had to fall between the eligibility period of September 1, 2021 and November 4, 2022.

This year's "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" nominees were as follows:

* "Psychic Jailbreak" - CANCER BATS (New Damage/The Orchard)

* "Merciless Destruction" - GET THE SHOT (New Damage/The Orchard)

* "Paid In Full" - SKULL FIST (Atomic Fire/Fontana North/Warner)

* "Synchro Anarchy" - VOIVOD (Century Media/Sony)

* "Thought Form Descent" - WAKE (Metal Blade/Sony)

VOIVOD previously won a June Award for its 2018 album "The Wake".

VOIVOD is a Canadian heavy metal band from Jonquière, Québec. Their musical style has changed several times since the band's origin in the early 1980s. Starting out as a speed metal band, VOIVOD have added a mix of progressive metal and thrash metal to create their own unique metal style, and are credited as one of the "big four" Canadian thrash metal bands, along with SACRIFICE, RAZOR and ANNIHILATOR. They are considered by many as one of the most influential metal bands from the '80s, influencing and gaining praise from multiple bands and across numerous genres.

VOIVOD found mainstream success in the late 1980s with their fifth studio album, "Nothingface" (1989),which is the band's only album to enter The Billboard 200 chart, peaking at number 114.

VOIVOD released a new EP, "Ultraman", last November via Century Media Records. The effort features a highly original tribute to the "Ultraman" TV series theme as well as previously unreleased bonus live cuts, available both as a 12-inch vinyl EP or as a digital EP.

VOIVOD's 15th studio album, "Synchro Anarchy", was released in February 2022 via Century Media Records. The follow-up to "The Wake" was produced by Francis Perron at RadicArt Studio and features cover artwork created by drummer Michel Langevin (a.k.a. Away).

Photo by Catherine Deslauriers