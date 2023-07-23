VOIVOD's MICHEL 'AWAY' LANGEVIN: Artificial Intelligence Can 'Definitely' Be 'An Amazing Tool'

In a new interview with FaceCulture, VOIVOD drummer Michel "Away" Langevin spoke about the potential risks and challenges associated with the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's definitely an amazing tool in the sense that, like, let's say for our video 'Quest For Nothing' [which was created AI technology], it would have taken me three thousand years to do that frame by frame. So I'm okay with it, on our end, as long as we train the AI with my art and not somebody else's art. For video material, it's just amazing. Also to have a bank of ideas for front covers and stuff like that, it's very useful. But, again, as long as it's my art being used, I can use it for VOIVOD."

Away previously shared his views of AI earlier this month in an interview with Canada's The Metal Voice. At the time, he said: "Technology, I will always try to use it as much as I can, [including] for my visuals and all that. AI videos, I'm jealous because it would take me three thousand years to do it frame by frame. But what I'm most afraid of, really, is AI controlling high-tech weaponry; that's my main fear. And it's funny because in the '70s, as a kid, I saw a movie called 'Colossus[: The Forbin Project]' about that — about a giant super computer in the USA teaming up with a giant super computer in Russia. They take control of the nuclear weapons and enslave humanity."

During The Metal Voice chat, Langevin also touched upon the fact that some of the issues people face today are the same issues humanity has been dealing with for much of the last few decades. He said: "Oh, man, it's funny, because when I [recently] came back [home] to Montreal [from tour] in the smog of the forest [wild]fires, because of climate change and all that… It's a recurring nightmare where back in the '80s we talked about the ozone layer and now we talk about global warming. And it's the same with… At one point, on [our] 'Killing Technology' [album], we were talking about Chernobyl, but all of a sudden it's Fukushima and now it's Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine. So it's always the same nightmare. But I can only be a happy fellow and create and do art and music and travel the world before it's too late."

He added: "Who knows what's gonna happen? You might as well enjoy it right now."

VOIVOD is celebrating 40 eventful years of existence in 2023 with a special anniversary studio album titled "Morgöth Tales", which was released on July 21 via Century Media Records. Once more recorded and mixed by Francis Perron at RadicArt Studio, mastered by Maor Appelbaum and produced by VOIVOD, "Morgöth Tales" includes fresh studio re-recordings by the band's current lineup of nine especially selected, not-so-obvious picks from the band's hyper-classy and extremely diverse back catalogue (between 1984 and 2003) as well as a brand-new song and the album's title track, "Morgöth Tales".

VOIVOD is a Canadian heavy metal band from Jonquière, Québec. Their musical style has changed several times since the band's origin in the early 1980s. Starting out as a speed metal band, VOIVOD have added a mix of progressive metal and thrash metal to create their own unique metal style, and are credited as one of the "big four" Canadian thrash metal bands, along with SACRIFICE, RAZOR and ANNIHILATOR. They are considered by many as one of the most influential metal bands from the '80s, influencing and gaining praise from multiple bands and across numerous genres.

VOIVOD found mainstream success in the late 1980s with their fifth studio album, "Nothingface" (1989),which is the band's only album to enter The Billboard 200 chart, peaking at number 114.

VOIVOD released a new EP, "Ultraman", last November via Century Media Records. The effort features a highly original tribute to the "Ultraman" TV series theme as well as previously unreleased bonus live cuts, available both as a 12-inch vinyl EP or as a digital EP.

VOIVOD's 15th studio album, "Synchro Anarchy", was released in February 2022 via Century Media Records. The follow-up to 2018's "The Wake" was produced by Francis Perron at RadicArt Studio and features cover artwork created by Langevin.