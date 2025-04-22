VOLA Announces September 2025 North American Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

Danish-Swedish powerhouse VOLA has announced a September 2025 North American headlining tour in support of the band's latest album, "Friend Of A Phantom".

The "Friend Of A Phantom North America 2025" trek will launch on September 3 in Nashville, Tennessee and conclude on September 28 in West Hollywood, California.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, April 23 at 2:00 p.m. ET and end on Thursday, April 24 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMVOLA2025" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

"Friend Of A Phantom North America 2025" tour dates:

Sep. 03 - Nashville, TN, Exit/In

Sep. 04 - Atlanta, GA, Center Stage (Prog Power USA)

Sep. 05 - Durham, NC, Motorco Music Hall

Sep. 06 - Washington, DC, Union Stage

Sep. 07 - New York, NY, The Gramercy Theatre

Sep. 09 - Worcester, MA, The Palladium

Sep. 10 - Quebec, QC, Salle Montaigne

Sep. 11 - Montreal, QC, Le Studio TD

Sep. 12 - Toronto, ON, The Opera House

Sep. 13 - Warrendale, PA, Jergel's

Sep. 14 - Chicago, IL, Lincoln Hall

Sep. 15 - Lawrence, KS, Granada Theatre

Sep. 16 - Denver, CO, Summit

Sep. 17 - Salt Lake City, UT, The State Room

Sep. 19 - Seattle, WA, Neptune

Sep. 20 - Vancouver, BC, The Pearl

Sep. 21 - Portland, OR, Hawthorne Theatre

Sep. 23 - Roseville, CA, Goldfield Trading Post

Sep. 24 - Berkeley, CA, Cornerstone Berkeley

Sep. 25 - Santa Ana, CA, Constellation Room

Sep. 26 - San Diego, CA, Brick By Brick

Sep. 27 - Mesa, AZ, The Nile

Sep. 28 - West Hollywood, CA, The Roxy Theatre

"Friend Of A Phantom" was released last November via Mascot Records.

Prior to the LP's arrival, the quartet shared several singles, including "Paper Wolf", "Break My Lying Tongue", "I Don't Know How We Got Here" and "Cannibal", featuring IN FLAMES vocalist Anders Fridén.

Earlier this year, VOLA supported INTERVALS on the "Memory Palace Tour 2025".

It had been three years since the release of VOLA's defining album "Witness". It was a sonic assault that captured their signature blend of thoughtful labyrinthine narratives with crushing riffs and experimental sophistication. Heavy/quiet and dark/light were combined with elements of tech-metal, progressive alt-rock, electronica, and stadium-sized choruses.

They've since wrapped up three tours of the U.S., with several venues upgraded due to overwhelming demand, as well as sold-out shows in New York, Chicago and the iconic Troubadour in Los Angeles, where the band struck up a friendship with Fridén. Their first tour of Canada resulted in sold-out shows in Toronto and Montreal, and they rounded off the continent with triumphant South American shows in Mexico, Brazil, and a sold-out show in Chile.

The Danish-Swedish quartet — Asger Mygind (vocals/guitar),Martin Werner (keys),Nicolai Mogensen (bass) and Adam Janzi (drums) — has been one of Europe's most exciting metal bands in recent years, catapulting them on to the international stage. They've become a formidable live draw that has seen them also tour with Devin Townsend, including playing the Royal Albert Hall in London. They've also opened for EVANESCENCE and played festivals such as ArcTanGent (U.K.),Graspop Metal Meeting (Belgium),Tuska (Finland),Roskilde (Denmark),Copenhell (Denmark),CL Prog (Chile) and more.

VOLA's strength has always been combining a multitude of ideas within a single song, packing it in with a grandiose power that can be as ferocious as it can be delicate.

Known for their innovative approach to progressive metal, VOLA continues to captivate audiences with their blend of intense rhythmic complexity and poignant lyrical narratives. With this perpetual evolution, the pressure doesn't consume them. "There is always the pressure of continuing to climb the mountain," reflects Janzi. "Embracing change and whatever new chapters may wait around the corner is a way to make life more enjoyable."

Photo credit: Heli Andrea