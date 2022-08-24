VOLBEAT's MICHAEL POULSEN Ties The Knot For The Second Time

VOLBEAT frontman Michael Poulsen has married his longtime girlfriend Jeanet Carlsen.

This is the second marriage for the Danish musician, who was previously married to Lina Poulsen between 2010 and 2015.

According to VOLBEAT's social media, Michael and Jeanet tied the knot on August 20. They share a daughter, who was born in 2017.

Two years ago, Poulsen told Metal Hammer magazine that Jeanet gave birth to their daughter "two months before she was supposed to," while he was still on tour.

"I was in New York," he recalled. "It was late, I was already in bed at the hotel and she called saying her waters had broken. There was nothing I could do. I got up because I couldn't sleep and I went to the gym. I got a phone call from my girlfriend on FaceTime and she said, 'Now you're a daddy.' I almost fell off the treadmill! I was like, 'What the fuck?!'"

"I flew home to Denmark that day so we had to cancel a show with METALLICA," Poulsen explained. "The day after, I flew back to America and to the tour. When I arrived at the airport a car picked me up to go to the arena. I got to the arena with 15 minutes until stage time. Talk about crazy jetlag."

VOLBEAT's eighth studio album, "Servant Of The Mind", was released last December via Republic Records.

Revolver called "Servant Of The Mind" "excellent… the darkest and heaviest VOLBEAT offering yet." For the LP, the band, which consists of Michael Poulsen (guitar, vocals),Larsen, Rob Caggiano (guitars) and Kaspar Boye Larsen (bass),took its signature heavy metal, psychobilly and punk 'n' roll sound up a notch while showcasing Poulsen's keen ability for songwriting and storytelling. "Rarely has such a successful band sounded so ravenous," says Kerrang! magazine of the album.

"Servant Of The Mind" was written and recorded during the shutdown and quarantine necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The LP includes the "double barrel" of summer songs the band released in June 2021: "Wait A Minute My Girl" and "Dagen Før" (featuring Stine Bramsen),the former of which became the band's ninth number one single on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.

