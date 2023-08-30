W.A.S.P. Announces 'The 7 Savage' Deluxe 8-LP Box Set

W.A.S.P. has announced "The 7 Savage: 1984-1992" deluxe 8LP box set from its "Capitol Years", with studio album half-speed mastering, LP of bonus tracks, 60-page book, posters and numbered certificate. "The 7 Savage: 1984-1992" will be released Friday, October 27 on Madfish and is strictly limited to 2000 copies worldwide.

Currently on break from the "40 Years Live" world tour and sounding better than ever, W.A.S.P. is one of the most consistent and reliable forces in rock music — unstoppable and unassailable, like a heavy metal juggernaut sent back in time from a long-distant galaxy. Frontman Blackie Lawless is undoubtedly one of rock's everlasting figures — someone whose attitude and vision changed the musical landscape around him, in the process bearing fruit to some of the biggest anthems of their time.

Lawless comments: "It's great to see this collection of records be re-released with this detail. For the original recordings to have a new light shown on them with expanded notes and additional photography is special for me, and will be for all those that hold these albums in a special place in their hearts and times in their lives."

W.A.S.P.'s first five studio albums — "W.A.S.P.", "The Last Command", "Inside The Electric Circus", "The Headless Children" and "The Crimson Idol" — contributed enough on their own for the Lawless-fronted outfit to be considered one of the greatest rock bands of all-time. Those LPs are all presented in this set, mastered half-speed at Air Studios, London for a superior, sharper, more direct and engaging sound.

Packaged within a deluxe red leatherette effect double slipcase, "The 7 Savage: 1984-1992" is completed on vinyl with two more LPs: 1987's "Live… In The Raw" and new compilation "Bonus Tracks & B-Sides" featuring the controversial breakthrough anthem "Animal (F**k Like a Beast)".

Compiled with the full cooperation of Lawless, the box set also includes a 60-page book with exclusive and rare pictures from legendary metal photographers (including Ross Halfin, Tony Mottram, David Plastik and Paul Natkin),along with extensive liner notes from Amit Sharma (Kerrang!, Planet Rock). Also included is an exclusive Lawless poster, plus an individually numbered circular saw shaped certificate.

Disc 1 - W.A.S.P. (Half-Speed Master)

A.1. I Wanna Be Somebody [03:44]

A.2. L.O.V.E. Machine [03:52]

A.3. The Flame [03:42]

A.4. B.A.D. [03:57]

A.5. School Daze [03:35]

B.1. Hellion [03:39]

B.2. Sleeping (In The Fire) [03:56]

B.3. On Your Knees [03:49]

B.4. Tormentor [04:11]

B.5. The Torture Never Stops [03:56]

Disc 2 The Last Command (Half-Speed Master)

A.1. Wild Child [05:12]

A.2. Ballcrusher [03:28]

A.3. Fistful Of Diamonds [04:14]

A.4. Jack Action [04:17]

A.5. Widowmaker [05:18]

B.1. Blind In Texas [04:21]

B.2. Cries In The Night [03:42]

B.3. The Last Command [04:11]

B.4. Running Wild In The Streets [03:30]

B.5. Sex Drive [03:12]

Disc 3 Inside the Electric Circus (Half-Speed Master)

A.1. The Big Welcome [01:22]

A.2. Inside The Electric Circus [03:33]

A.3. I Don't Need No Doctor [03:26]

A.4. 9.5. - N.A.S.T.Y. [04:48]

A.5. Restless Gypsy [04:59]

A.6. Shoot From The Hip [04:38]

B.1. I'm Alive [04:22]

B.2. Easy Living [03:12]

B.3. Sweet Cheetah [05:16]

B.4. Mantronic [04:10]

B.5. King Of Sodom And Gomorrah [03:50]

B.6. The Rock Rolls On [03:52]

Disc 4 The Headless Children (Half-Speed Master)

A.1. The Heretic (The Lost Child) [07:23]

A.2. The Real Me [03:20]

A.3. The Headless Children [05:46]

A.4. Thunderhead [06:50]

B.1. Mean Man [04:48]

B.2. The Neutron Bomber [04:10]

B.3. Mephisto Waltz [01:28]

B.4. Forever Free [05:09]

B.5. Maneater [04:47]

B.6. Rebel In The F.D.G. [05:08]

Disc 5 The Crimson Idol (Half-Speed Master)

A.1. The Titanic Overture [03:31]

A.2. The Invisible Boy [05:13]

A.3. Arena Of Pleasure [04:15]

A.4. Chainsaw Charlie (Murders In The New Morgue) [08:43]

B.1. The Gypsy Meets The Boy [04:15]

B.2. Doctor Rockter [03:54]

B.3. I Am One [05:24]

Disc 6 The Crimson Idol (Half-Speed Master)

C.1. The Idol [08:40]

C.2. Hold On To My Heart [04:22]

C.3. The Great Misconceptions Of Me [09:44]

D.1. The Story Of Jonathan (Prologue To The Crimson Idol) [16:35]

D.2. Phantoms In The Mirror [04:36]

D.3. The Eulogy [04:16]

Disc 7 Live... In The Raw

A.1. Inside The Electric Circus (live) [04:31]

A.2. I Don't Need No Doctor (live) [03:40]

A.3. L.O.V.E. Machine (live) [04:27]

A.4. Wild Child (live) [06:02]

A.5. 9.5. - N.A.S.T.Y. (live) [05:11]

A.6. Sleeping (In The Fire) (live) [05:27]

B.1. The Manimal (live) [04:44]

B.2. I Wanna Be Somebody (live) [06:43]

B.3. Harder Faster (live) [07:19]

B.4. Blind In Texas (live) [05:41]

B.5. Scream Until You Like It (Theme from Ghoulies II) [03:25]

Disc 8 Bonus Tracks & B-sides

A.1. Animal (F**k Like A Beast) [03:07]

A.2. Show No Mercy [03:48]

A.3. Paint It Black [03:28]

A.4. Savage [03:33]

A.5. Mississippi Queen [03:22]

A.6. Flesh And Fire [04:38]

A.7. D.B. Blues [03:25]

B.1. Locomotive Breath [03:00]

B.2. For Whom The Bell Tolls [03:48]

B.3. Lake Of Fools [05:33]

B.4. War Cry [05:33]

B.5. When The Levee Breaks [07:06]

Few bands in the history of rock and roll have ever incited the love, the hate, the raw emotional effect W.A.S.P. has had on the world. From the very beginning, in the small venues of Los Angeles, and later to the numerous countries worldwide that banned these winged assassins from performing live, the band's unique style of shock and rock caused religious organizations, local city councils, parliaments, and the Washington D.C. senate to hold hearings in an effort to bar this group from selling records and trashing stages everywhere they played.

Lawless has led W.A.S.P. as its lead vocalist and primary songwriter since its beginning. His unique brand of visual, social and political comment took the group to worldwide heights and sold millions of records alongside a legacy of sold-out shows across the globe for four decades.