W.E.T. Announces New Album 'Apex'

International powerhouse rock group W.E.T. has announced the release of its new studio album, "Apex", set for release on March 28, 2025, via Frontiers Music Srl.

The new track "Where Are The Heroes Now" and its accompanying lyric video are available below.

W.E.T. guitarist Erik Mårtensson describes the new single: "This track embodies everything we love about W.E.T. — a true heavy classic. It was an absolute honor to share vocals with Jeff [Scott Soto], backed by our incredible band delivering powerful performance after powerful performance. The epic solo by Magnus Henriksson at the end elevates the song to unimaginable heights. Stellar work by maestros Jeff Scott Soto, Robert Sall, Jamie Borger, Andreas Passmark and Magnus Henriksson!"

"The song carries a dark yet hopeful tone, addressing the overwhelming challenges and hardships we face, both past and future ones, while expressing a longing for light and guidance amidst the darkness", he adds.

"Apex", the fifth studio album of the melodic supergroup, is a bold statement in the band's confidence that they have delivered their best work to date. Eleven tracks full of big choruses and hooky melodies, all served on a platter of smooth heaviness.

The acronym W.E.T. comes from the members' association with other bands — Robert Säll and Andreas Passmark from WORK OF ART, Erik Mårtensson and Magnus Henriksson from ECLIPSE and Jeff Scott Soto from TALISMAN. And now, for the first time ever, the T is emphasized as TALISMAN drummer Jamie Borger has joined forces with the band's original core members.

W.E.T. truly epitomizes what melodic rock has become in the new decade. The key element at the foundation of W.E.T. has always been to create a modern melodic hard rock sound that will drive the genre into the future. Combining powerhouse rhythms and top-notch production (courtesy of Erik Martensson),the music is equally classic and contemporary.

Although a side project to the members' original bands, over the course of the band's existence, W.E.T. have reconvened regularly over the last 15 years to produce four studio albums and a live record.

Starting with a genre-defining self-titled debut, Robert Säll (the "W" from WORK OF ART),Erik Mårtensson (the "E" from ECLIPSE) and Jeff Scott Soto (the "T" from TALISMAN) accepted the daunting task to give that debut a follow-up, "Rise Up". After that stellar follow-up, their third opus, "Earthrage", cemented a legacy of music which will stand the test of time. "Retransmission", their latest album, is nothing else than an absolute milestone, which is well in keeping with the tradition established by the three amazing records that have preceded this one.

Erik Mårtensson says: "It's always a challenge to find that sweet spot in our calendars when we are all available, not to mention the fact that Jeff lives in California and the rest of us in Sweden. But I also believe that adds to our ambition once we are able to gather. We are all aware that we don't get too many shots at this, so when we do we gotta make it count."

"Apex" track listing:

01. Believer

02. This House Is On Fire

03. What Are We Fighting For

04. Love Conquers All

05. Where Are The Heroes Now

06. Breaking Up

07. Nowhere To Run

08. Pay Dirt

09. Pleasure & Pain

10. Stay Alive

11. Day By Day

Recording lineup:

Jeff Scott Soto - Vocals

Erik Mårtensson - Vocals, Guitars, Keyboards

Robert Säll - Guitars, Keyboards

Magnus Henriksson - Guitars

Andreas Passmark - Bass

Jamie Borger - Drums

Composite photo by Justin Roszkowski