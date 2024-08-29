WARREN HAYNES To Release New Solo Album 'Million Voices Whisper' In November

Grammy Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, producer and GOV'T MULE frontman Warren Haynes has officially revealed the details for his new solo album, "Million Voices Whisper", and has shared the first single "This Life As We Know It". The new song is Warren's universal message for embracing the positivity of change and looking forward through a new lens — one that starts within.

"Million Voices Whisper", produced by Haynes, will be released November 1 digitally and on CD via Fantasy Records, with vinyl shipping on November 15, marking Warren's first solo album in almost a decade. A deluxe CD version will also be available including four bonus songs.

"It felt great to go into the studio to capture this material with this new band who are all fantastic players," shares Haynes. "This album is quite different than my previous solo records. There's a lot of soul music influence but very song oriented with subtle nods to a few of my heroes. And what a treat to get back into the studio with my brother Derek. Big shoutout to him as well as Lukas and Jamey for being a part of it. I'm really proud of this new album."

Of "This Life As We Know It", he adds, "It has a very uplifting message and musically, as well, it is just a very positive feeling song. One that I feel we can all relate to. It's about moving forward and getting past a lot of things but feeling good about life and feeling good about yourself."

On "Million Voices Whisper", the fourth solo album in Warren's esteemed career catalog, Haynes sounds as energetic and focused as ever, powering through an 11-song set of soulful blues-rock. Accompanying Warren on the collection are members of his current all-star band including John Medeski on keyboards, longtime drummer Terence Higgins (of the DIRTY DOZEN BRASS BAND) and GOV'T MULE bassist Kevin Scott. "Million Voices Whisper" also features guest appearances from his ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND compatriot Derek Trucks, whose unmistakable guitar sound toughs up three tracks on the album that were co-produced with Haynes, and his "Last Waltz" tour co-stars Lukas Nelson and Jamey Johnson, who are featured on the forceful "Day Of Reckoning". Joining Haynes in the studio for the first time since the final sunset of the ABB, one of the featured tracks with Trucks on guitar is "Real Real Love", a song initially co-written with Gregg Allman that Warren finished in Allman's style and methods as if Gregg were singing it to honor his friend.

Buzzing through the forthcoming album is the question of how to make things better — in love, in life, in the world — led by Haynes's soaring vocals and the poignancy of his six-string mastery. "Million Voices Whisper" opens with "These Changes", a co-write with Trucks, leading into "Go Down Swinging", co-written with Johnson, which features a horn section and a Van Morrison vibe. Then, there's the soulful power ballad "Till The Sun Comes Shining Through" driven by Warren's impassioned vocals and slide guitar skills. The expressive pipes of touring backup singer Saundra Williams are also heard on multiple tracks including the new single "This Life As We Know It". Among the four bonus tracks on the deluxe CD version is a new version of the Trucks-Haynes composition "Back Where I Started" featuring Warren on lead vocals and slide guitar and the power trio of Haynes, Nelson and Johnson covering the CSNY classic "Find The Cost Of Freedom" into an extended version of "Day Of Reckoning".

Haynes and his band, including Greg Osby on sax, will support the release of "Million Voices Whisper" with a 16-date fall headlining tour. The "Million Voices Whisper" tour kicks off September 19 and stops throughout the east coast before wrapping October 12. Tickets and specially curated fan packages are available now. Following the band's tour, Haynes will head to Los Angeles to perform at the Kia Forum on October 17 for the Robbie Robertson "Life Is A Carnival" celebration event.

Before launching their fall tour, Haynes will resume his "Now Is The Time" tour featuring THE WARREN HAYNES BAND & THE DREAMS AND SONGS SYMPHONIC EXPERIENCE on September 10 with a special stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with the Colorado Symphony. Led by conductor Rich Daniels of Chicago's City Lights Orchestra, the brand-new show features nearly three hours of music — two full symphonic sets with the orchestra followed by a full set showcasing Haynes' signature rock/soul blend with just the WHB and background singers Saundra Williams and Mayteana Morales. The "Now Is The Time" tour explores all aspects of Warren's incredible catalog and career, including music from GOV'T MULE, ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND, THE DEAD, his solo albums, and more, set to new arrangements, and finds Haynes revisiting compositions from the groundbreaking "Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration" tour.

"Million Voices Whisper" is a set of powerful, soulful tracks that combine the eloquent musicianship of a triple-threat blues-rocker with the glowing spirit of a vital creative artist at the peak of his powers. It is Warren Haynes's best album yet.

"Million Voices Whisper" track listing:

01. These Changes (ft. Derek Trucks)

02. Go Down Swinging

03. You Ain't Above Me

04. This Life As We Know It

05. Day Of Reckoning (ft. Lukas Nelson and Jamey Johnson)

06. Real, Real Love (ft. Derek Trucks)

07. Lies, Lies, Lies > Monkey Dance > Lies, Lies, Lies

08. From Here On Out

09. Till The Sun Comes Shining Through

10. Terrified

11. Hall of Future Saints (ft. Derek Trucks)

Deluxe edition (CD-only) bonus tracks:

12. Baby's On The Move

13. Smooth Sailing

14. Find The Cost Of Freedom > Day of Reckoning [extended version] (ft. Lukas Nelson and Jamey Johnson)

15. Back Where I Started (ft. Derek Trucks)

Warren Haynes tour dates:

"Now Is The Time" tour featuring THE WARREN HAYNES BAND & THE DREAMS AND SONGS SYMPHONIC EXPERIENCE

September 10 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

"Million Voices Whisper" tour featuring THE WARREN HAYNES BAND

Sep. 14 - Fredericton, NB @ Harvest Music Festival

Sep. 19 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker

Sep. 20 - Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Sep. 21 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

Sep. 22 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

Sep. 24 - Pensacola, FL @ Saenger Theater

Sep. 26 - Richmond, VA @ The National

Sep. 27 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

Sep. 28 - Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

Sep. 29 - Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

Oct. 03 - Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

Oct. 04 - Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center

Oct. 05 - Memphis, TN @ Mempho Music Festival (early set)

Oct. 05 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 09 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Oct. 10 - Syracuse, NY @ The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

Oct. 11 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Oct. 12 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

"Life Is A Carnival: A Musical Celebration Of Robbie Robertson"

Oct. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez

