With four months to go until the most eagerly awaited comeback in years, the music of AC/DC, the legendary Australian band that has sold millions of albums, made an appearance Wednesday morning (November 26) through the Orfeón Nacional de Carabineros de Chile, the official police band of the Chilean National Police (Carabineros de Chile),at the "changing of the guard" ceremony held in front of La Moneda Palace in Constitution Square, Santiago, Chile.

The marching band, which performed AC/DC's iconic hits "Highway To Hell", "Back In Black" and "Thunderstruck", appeared for the first time in its 96-year history with a full band, adding electric guitars and drums, dazzling the audience and rock lovers who are already gearing up for AC/DC's return to the country.

AC/DC will perform again in Chile's capital city during its "Power Up" 2026 tour, which has already sold more than 100,000 tickets, on March 11 and 15 at the Parque Estadio Nacional.

Orfeón Nacional de Carabineros de Chile, a true artistic and cultural ambassador for the institution, has traveled the country for more than nine decades, winning the hearts and applause of many generations of Chileans and bringing its message of music and Chilean identity to Latin American and European countries. One of its most traditional institutional activities is its participation in the changing of the guard at La Moneda Palace, which took place Wednesday morning, dedicating its entire repertoire to the best and most important rock and roll band in the world.

As the only orfeon designated by decree as national, the Orfeón Nacional is, in its own right, part of the cultural heritage of all Chileans.

AC/DC's "Power Up" tour will resume on February 24 in São Paulo, Brazil, with additional shows in Santiago and Buenos Aires, Argentina. The North American leg will include one night in Mexico City on April 7 before picking back up in July with shows across the U.S. and Canada.

AC/DC kicked off its 2025 North American "Power Up" tour on April 10 at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

AC/DC performed in 13 stadiums coast to coast last spring. This run concluded on May 28 in Cleveland, Ohio at Huntington Bank Field. Along the way, they played some of the most iconic and historic stadiums in the world. Support on the trek came from THE PRETTY RECKLESS.

After the North American leg of the "Power Up" tour, the Grammy-winning rock band returned to the road in Europe for 12 dates across 10 countries beginning on June 26 in Prague, Czech Republic. The tour included AC/DC's first-ever show in Estonia and a return to Scotland for the first time in a decade.

AC/DC played the 24th and final concert of its "Power Up" European tour on August 17, 2024 at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland. The trek was the first run of gigs since AC/DC's return to the stage at 2023's Power Trip festival in Indio, California.

The "Power Up" European tour marked AC/DC's first with the band's new touring lineup, consisting of longtime singer Brian Johnson, founding member and lead guitarist Angus Young, as well as rhythm guitarist Stevie Young (who officially joined the band in 2014, replacing his uncle Malcolm Young, who retired due to dementia),drummer Matt Laug (who joined in 2023, replacing longtime drummer Phil Rudd) and former JANE'S ADDICTION bassist Chris Chaney, who came on board in 2024 replacing longtime bassist Cliff Williams. Williams retired from AC/DC after the conclusion of the 2016 "Rock Or Bust" tour, although he did return to the fold briefly for the 2020 "Power Up" album and an appearance at Power Trip.

Prior to "Power Up", AC/DC's last tour took place in 2015 and 2016 and had a $180 million gross, with 2,310,061 sold tickets reported to the Pollstar box office.

AC/DC's latest album, "Power Up", came out in November 2020. The follow-up to 2014's "Rock Or Bust" was recorded over a six-week period in August and September 2018 at Warehouse Studios in Vancouver with producer Brendan O'Brien, who also worked 2008's "Black Ice" and "Rock Or Bust".

AC/DC's current tour came eight years after Johnson bowed out a 2016 run of shows due to a hearing condition.

The band has sold more than 200 million albums worldwide, including "Back In Back", which ranks as one of the top-selling LPs of all time.

AC/DC press photo courtesy of Columbia Records