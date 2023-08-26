Watch: Actor JASON MOMOA Gets In The Mosh Pit During PANTERA Concert At SoFi Stadium

Actors John Travolta, Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona, along with "Vanderpump Rules" cast member Tom Sandoval, attended METALLICA's concert at SoFi Stadium last night (Friday, August 25). PANTERA and MAMMOTH WVH served as the support acts at the first of two METALLICA shows at SoFi, with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and ICE NINE KILLS set to open the concert on Sunday (August 27).

Earlier today, PANTERA drummer Charlie Benante shared a few backstage photos from last night's show, and he included the following message: "@metallica @panteraofficial at @sofistadium last night was a Blast! Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that I'd play there? But it gets better. Talking to @johntravolta about folding 2 slices of pizza together while walking and eating was hilarious. If you've seen the opening of #saturdaynightfever you'll understand. Seeing Jason @prideofgypsies in the pit tearing it up was a highlight for me , made me work harder for sure- I [love] him. I can't wait for season 2 of @andorofficial - @adriaarjona will be back as #bixcaleen , was nice to meet her. I need to rewatch season 1 again . Seeing my buds @john5official , @robcaggiano @johntempesta @mike_temp @tomsandoval1 is always fun . the next season of @pumprules @bravotv should be another exciting season . Anyway…I had a great time! I thought the show was great last night, so much energy. We will see you tonight in #chulavista for another round of PANTERA hits #greaseistheword #vinnybarbarino #aquaman @motleycrue @tomsandovalandthemostextras".

In the past, Momoa has said that he listened to a lot of PANTERA, METALLICA and MUDVAYNE to get himself into the right frame of mind for playing a warrior like Conan in Marcus Nispel's remake of the classic Arnold Schwarzenegger action adventure "Conan The Barbarian". More recently, the Hawaiian-born actor, who is perhaps best-known for his role as Khal Drogo in HBO fantasy epic "Game Of Thrones", tapped vocalist Oli Peters of the Canadian death metal band ARCHSPIRE to coach him on how to mimic his distinct vocal style for the early troop rallying scene in the Apple TV+ sci-fi series "See".

In 2018, Momoa revealed that METALLICA and TOOL served as inspiration for his character in "Aquaman", telling Metal Hammer in an interview: "Aquaman's pretty metal. I know no one thinks that, but Aquaman's metal."

He singled out METALLICA's debut album, "Kill 'Em All", and the TOOL song "Ticks And Leeches" as two pieces of music that influenced his portrayal of Arthur Curry's alter-ego.

METALLICA's "M72" world tour launched in late April in Amsterdam.

Other opening acts include ARCHITECTS, GRETA VAN FLEET, VOLBEAT, EPICA and Floor Jansen.

A portion of proceeds from the shows go to METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation, which seeks to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band and combat food insecurity; provides disaster relief; and bestows scholarships.

According to Billboard, METALLICA's production travels in 87 trucks — 45 for the band and its setup, plus two groups of 21 each for the steel stage and towers. There are 130 people in the band's crew, plus 40 steelworkers, local hires and truck drivers.

METALLICA's manager Cliff Burnstein told Billboard that between 80% and 90% of fans at each concert will attend both shows.

METALLICA's two-night stand at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas earlire this month was livestreamed to movie theaters across the globe. It marked METALLICA's first appearance in Texas since November 2021, when the band played before, during and after a Triad Combat event at Globe Life Field.