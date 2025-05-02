Watch: AEROSMITH's STEVEN TYLER And JOE PERRY Perform Together For First Time Since 2023

AEROSMITH members Steven Tyler and Joe Perry performed together for the first time in nearly two years at a private concert the singer hosted Wednesday night (April 30) in San Francisco, California. The event was a benefit for Janie's Fund, the initiative Tyler created in order to bring hope and healing to girls and young women who have experienced trauma.

Also performing at the concert were THE BLACK CROWES frontman Chris Robinson, CHEAP TRICK singer Robin Zander, ex-GUNS N' ROSES drummer Matt Sorum, EXTREME guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, MEGADETH bassist James LoMenzo, and Theofilos Xenidis, better known as BON JOVI guitarist Phil X, among others.

Fan-filmed video of the show can be seen below.

The setlist for the concert was as follows:

01. "I Want You to Want Me" - Robin Zander

02. "Hello There" / "Surrender" - Robin Zander

03. "Ain't That A Shame" - Robin Zander

04. "Dream Police" - Robin Zander

05. "Kickin' My Heart Around" - Chris Robinson

06. "Twice As Hard" - Chris Robinson

07. "Jealous Again" - Chris Robinson

08. "Hard To Handle" - Chris Robinson

09. "Remedy" - Chris Robinson

10. "Toys In The Attic" - Steven Tyler and Joe Perry

11. "Same Old Song And Dance" - Steven Tyler and Joe Perry

12. "Sweet Emotion" - Steven Tyler and Joe Perry

13. "Dream On" - Steven Tyler and Joe Perry

14. "Walk This Way" - Steven Tyler and Joe Perry

Encore (all singers)

15. "Train Kept A Rollin'"

16. "Come Together"

Last August, AEROSMITH announced that they were officially retiring from touring due to Tyler's vocal injury.

The legendary Massachusetts rockers made the announcement on August 2, 2024 — nearly one year after the now-77-year-old singer fractured his larynx during a September 2023 show.

In AEROSMITH's original retirement announcement, the band wrote: "As you know, Steven's voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We've seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible.

"We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage," the statement continued. "We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time."

The band also thanked its fans for their constant support.

"Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades," the statement read. "Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock 'n' roll history."

"It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives," the statement continued.

The "Peace Out" tour came to a halt after what turned out to be a final gig in Elmont, New York on September 9, 2023. That show came just three dates into the trek, which was supposed to last through February 2024. Tyler said in a statement at the time that the injury caused bleeding but that he hoped he and his AEROSMITH bandmates would be back on the road after postponing a few shows.

The rescheduled "Peace Out" tour was due to begin September 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with special guests THE BLACK CROWES.

Tyler released a solo LP in 2016.