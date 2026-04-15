Watch: ALICE COOPER Kicks Off Spring 2026 'Alice's Attic' U.S. Tour With New Guitarist ANNA CARA In San Antonio

Legendary rocker Alice Cooper kicked off the spring 2026 leg of his "Alice's Attic" U.S. tour Tuesday night (April 14) at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas. Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen below.

Earlier this month, Alice introduced British guitarist Anna Cara in place of his longtime guitarist Nita Strauss, who announced earlier this year that she was taking a break to welcome her first child this summer.

22-year-old Anna, from Newcastle, England, has previously worked with Marc Storace (from the Swiss band KROKUS) and Tommy Henriksen (guitarist with both Alice and the HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES). She has built an Instagram following with her videos.

Anna made her live debut with Alice at his special "Welcome To Our Nightmare" shows on April 2-4 in Las Vegas. These unique shows were a collaboration with illusionist Criss Angel and took place in his theatre at Planet Hollywood.

Alice's "Alice's Attic" tour will run through May 9, after which he will return to Las Vegas May 22-24 for three more "Welcome To Our Nightmare" shows with Criss Angel. Keeping his usual busy schedule, Alice then has a European "Alice's Attic" tour June 13-July 12, and promises more shows in the fall.

Said Alice: "Nita found a brilliant British female guitarist to fill in for her while she is on maternity leave. Anna Cara is a beautiful dynamic shredder in the vein of Nita but with a style of her own. She will fit in with our gang perfectly while Nita is away and we can't wait for the sick things to meet her. Welcome to the show, Anna!"

Anna, for her part, said, "This is like a dream come true, to join Alice and his great band. Back when I started playing guitar at 14, I was watching Alice Cooper live shows on YouTube dreaming of joining one day! Nita Strauss is a tough act to follow, and she's been so encouraging to me this past month, so I am looking forward to showing everyone who I am and what I can do."

Nita said: "When I was asked in an interview who I thought was the best up-and-coming guitarist, I had no hesitation in answering 'Anna Cara.' Anna's precision and soulful, emotional playing will make her an amazing asset to the Cooper tour!

"Working with Alice for 12 years has been the experience of a lifetime and I look forward to seeing you all back on the road (with a +1 along for the ride!) Until that time comes, I know that the show is in good hands and the fans are in for a treat!"

Strauss has been playing with Cooper since 2014 when she replaced Australian musician and former Michael Jackson player Orianthi. She joined Alice in time for a mammoth MÖTLEY CRÜE tour. She was recommended to Cooper by the legendary rocker's former bass player and WINGER frontman Kip Winger.