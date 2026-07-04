Watch: All-Star BATHORY Tribute BLOOD FIRE DEATH Performs In Lithuania

The MetalAlive channel on YouTube has uploaded video of BLOOD FIRE DEATH's June 26 performance at the Kilkim Žaibu festival in Ukmergė, Lithuania. You can now see the footage below.

In the summer of 2004, Thomas Börje Forsberg — better known as Quorthon — passed into eternity, leaving behind the immortal legacy of BATHORY for generations to come. It was a project that was among the first to open the gates to black and Viking metal, inspiring and shaping hundreds – if not thousands – of bands and musicians. Although Quorthon performed his music live only a few times and only at the very beginning of his career, this legacy is today carried forward by BLOOD FIRE DEATH (BFD) — a tribute to the BATHORY phenomenon.

Comprised of elite musicians from the Norwegian and Swedish heavy music scenes, BFD delivers BATHORY as Quorthon himself envisioned it. Today, the project is steered by Erik Danielsson (WATAIN),Ivar Bjørnson (ENSLAVED),Rune "Blasphemer" Eriksen (VLTIMAS, ex-MAYHEM),Ole Jørgen "Apollyon" Moe (AURA NOIR) and Bård Guldvik "Faust" Eithun (DJEVEL, ex-EMPEROR),with guest appearances in tribute from artists such as Grutle Kjellson (ENSLAVED),Kristian Eivind "Gaahl" Espedal (TRELLDOM, ex-GORGOROTH) and others.

As befits true professionals, the musicians embody BATHORY's songs with a powerful black metal sound, conveying unrestrained aggression, Nordic coldness, and the raw, primal energy of the project. As throughout Quorthon's entire discography, BLOOD FIRE DEATH's performances blend black metal with Viking and thrash metal elements, while preserving the distinctive BATHORY sound. While there are many cover bands and tributes in the world, BLOOD FIRE DEATH stands apart through well-earned respect, top-tier performance, and the most sincere form of tribute. Each performance becomes a unique celebration of Quorthon's legacy, an event where some of the very musicians he inspired gather to honor the music that shaped their own artistic paths.

Featured songs in the video below:

00:00 Enter The Eternal Fire

06:52 For All Those Who Died

11:54 Sadist (Tormentor)

14:47 The Rite Of Darkness

17:20 Call From The Grave

22:30 Under The Runes

29:45 The Return Of Darkness And Evil

34:38 Sacrifice

39:36 Woman Of Dark Desires

44:23 Blood Fire Death

Lineup for the performance:

Guitar: Ivar Bjørnson (ENSLAVED)

Drums: Bård Guldvik "Faust" Eithun (DJEVEL, EMPEROR)

Bass: Ole Jørgen "Apollyon" Moe (AURA NOIR)

Guitar: Rune "Blasphemer" Eriksen (VLTIMAS, ex-MAYHEM)

Vocal: Erik Danielsson (WATAIN),Kristian Eivind "Gaahl" Espedal (TRELLDOM, ex-GORGOROTH),Grutle Kjellson (ENSLAVED)

The concept behind the BLOOD FIRE DEATH was conceived in line with Quorthon's own conceptualization of how a BATHORY concert should be staged if his music were ever to be performed live.