Watch: ANETTE OLZON Kicks Off Brazilian Tour Celebrating Her NIGHTWISH Era

Former NIGHTWISH singer Anette Olzon is celebrating the two albums she recorded with the band — "Dark Passion Play" (2007) and "Imaginaerum" (2011) — on a special tour of Brazil this month. The trek marks the first time Anette is performing live, as a solo artist, the iconic songs from her era of NIGHTWISH.

Fan-filmed video of the first show of the tour, which kicked off last night (Wednesday, September 17) at Teatro Clara Nunes in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, can be seen below.

The setlist for the concert was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

01. 7 Days To The Wolves (NIGHTWISH song)

02. Storytime (NIGHTWISH song)

03. Ghost River (NIGHTWISH song)

04. Bye Bye Beautiful (NIGHTWISH song)

05. Amaranth (NIGHTWISH song)

Set 2:

06. Rest Calm (NIGHTWISH song)

07. Last Of The Wilds (NIGHTWISH song)

08. Eva (NIGHTWISH song)

09. Turn Loose The Mermaids (NIGHTWISH song)

10. Sahara (NIGHTWISH song)

Set 3:

11. The Poet And The Pendulum (NIGHTWISH song)

12. Meadows Of Heaven (NIGHTWISH song)

13. Last Ride Of The Day (NIGHTWISH song)

The Swedish-born singer originally joined NIGHTWISH in 2007 and recorded two studio LPs with the band before being dismissed in 2012 in the middle of the group's North American tour. She was replaced by former AFTER FOREVER frontwoman Floor Jansen.

Olzon reflected on her time with NIGHTWISH in a 2021 interview with Finland's Chaoszine. Asked how she looks back on the entire five-year experience, she said: "Well, it's mixed emotions. It was a hell of a ride. You know how it was with the media in Finland. And for me, I didn't understand what was happening because I didn't know how big the band was, since I don't live in Finland. So it was really fun the first years with everything and also crazy. I wasn't home a lot. They did their heaviest touring when I joined. All of a sudden, they wanted to do so many long weeks [on the road]. I remember just that I had a five-year-old son [and] I came home after five weeks. I was home one week. I didn't almost have time to unpack my bags before I went off again for four weeks. So I don't remember everything, to be honest. There are so many things that I don't remember. And also, of course, the last years where it wasn't such a nice atmosphere between us. And I had my third child, and things happened.

"So I remember it both with really happy, happy feelings, but also with very, very negative and sad feelings," she explained. "But, of course, it was an amazing experience, and it was my dream that came true to be a full-time singer in an amazing big band. And they are a super-good band. So I bless the albums that we did and will always cherish that time, of course."

Not long after Olzon was fired from NIGHTWISH 13 years ago, she claimed that an argument arose between her and NIGHTWISH when she asked for an Australian tour to be postponed during her pregnancy. Keyboardist Tuomas Holopainen suggested that Jansen should front the band on a temporary basis, but Olzon said no.

Anette explained in a 2014 interview: "I would have been too pregnant to go to Australia, so I wanted to push the dates back, but Tuomas didn't want that. Discussions about a substitute came up, and at first, I was, like, 'Yeah, well, okay.' But when they mentioned Floor, it was an automatic 'no' from me. I didn't think it was a good idea, because I knew what would happen — I knew the fans would love Floor, because she's a metal singer and I'm a pop singer, and I wanted to keep my job."

A year after NIGHTWISH fired Olzon, the band released a statement denying that she was dismissed because of pregnancy or illness. "We discovered her personality didn't fit this work community, and was even detrimental to it," the group said. NIGHTWISH went on to say that Anette was initially receptive to the idea of hiring a temporary replacement if she couldn't "manage everything," but that she later "took back her decision, and the difficulties really started. Fear of losing money and position seemed obvious." The band also insisted that "Anette and her company" were "paid a fifth of everything that was done during her time" with NIGHTWISH.

Since the end of her stint with NIGHTWISH, Olzon also formed THE DARK ELEMENT with former SONATA ARCTICA guitarist Jani Liimatainen. The group's self-titled debut album was released in 2017; a follow-up, "Songs The Night Sings", came out in 2019.

Olzon and noted progressive metal vocalist Russell Allen (SYMPHONY X, ADRENALINE MOB) released a collaborative album titled "Worlds Apart" in March 2020 via Frontiers Music Srl. The project was issued under the moniker ALLEN/OLZON. A follow-up album, "Army Of Dreamers", arrived in 2022.

Anette's third solo album, "Rapture", came out last year.