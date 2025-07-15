Watch: ANTHRAX's JOEY BELLADONNA Sings Karaoke-Style Covers Of SAMMY HAGAR, STYX And BILLY SQUIER

Last month, ANTHRAX singer Joey Belladonna brought his "Joey's Jukebox" project to Bernie's Beach Bar in Hampton, New Hampshire. Video of the 64-year-old musician belting out karaoke-style covers of several classic rock songs — Sammy Hagar's "I Can't Drive 55", Billy Squier's "In The Dark" and STYX's "Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)" — on June 14 can be seen below (courtesy of Smash Machine!).

"Joey's Jukebox" isn't your average jukebox from a retro diner. It's an extraordinary live experience curated by Belladonna himself. This project revolves around Belladonna performing a diverse array of cover songs, showcasing his incredible vocal range and paying tribute to the musicians who have influenced him throughout his career.

What sets "Joey's Jukebox" apart is its eclectic setlist. Belladonna seamlessly transitions between iconic tracks from different eras and genres, from classic rock anthems to soulful ballads, heavy metal classics to alternative hits. Each performance offers something for everyone, reflecting the rich tapestry of music that has shaped Belladonna's own artistic path.

With a setlist featuring hundreds of iconic songs across various genres and eras, Belladonna's powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence captivate and thrill audiences of all ages.

"Joey's Jukebox" is more than just a performance; it's a celebration of music's timeless magic and a rare opportunity to see a metal legend honor the artists who have inspired him. It gives fans an opportunity to get up close and interact with six-time Grammy-nominated metal superstar Belladonna as a solo performer.

Belladonna, who was born Joseph Bellardini in Oswego, New York, is best known for his work in the 1980s and early 1990s with ANTHRAX's classic lineup. Belladonna has also performed as a solo act (including as "Joey's Jukebox") and with Central New York-based bands like CHIEF BIG WAY. He also leads the JOURNEY tribute band BEYOND FRONTIERS and occasionally plays shows with DIO DISCIPLES, which is the official tribute to fellow Central New York native Ronnie James Dio.

Belladonna's JOURNEY tribute made its live debut in March 2020 at The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell, Virginia.

In a 2019 interview with Sweetwater's Nick D'Virgilio, Belladonna stated about CHIEF BIG WAY: "We do four hours straight. I sing and play [drums] the whole night. We do about 60 songs a night. There's no setlist — just pulling stuff out of the hat… RUSH, JOURNEY, BAD COMPANY, LED ZEPPELIN, [THE ROLLING] STONES, ZZ TOP, [JIMI] HENDRIX, PINK FLOYD… It's a full, full slot of that type of music. Not many deep, deep cuts, but popular songs. Maybe people can't dance to it, but it's cool. 'Cause a lot of people just sit around and just listen. So it's okay. But I can't do that with [ANTHRAX]. [ANTHRAX] is an hour and a half — 45 [minutes] or an hour. And I'm bantering with the crowd during the songs, after the songs — a lot of that stuff. And it's moving. I'm more beat [playing with ANTHRAX] than I am in four hours [playing with CHIEF BIG WAY] — other than my butt, sitting for four hours. I literally don't get up; I just sit down for four hours."

Asked what the appeal is in performing with CHIEF BIG WAY, Joey said: "To do other music, and to do melodic-type stuff that I love, and just be able to get out and just play. It's just that certain thing that you get when you play. Driving in the car with the equipment, unloading it and setting it up, and then, 'Okay.' And we just start up — no banner. Just play, play, play and then go home. Put [the equipment] back in the car and go home. And these [other] guys [in ANTHRAX] wouldn't do that — there's no way. They wouldn't even walk in some of these bars — they really wouldn't."

Back in 2011, Belladonna admitted to Attention Deficit Delirium that "it's not an easy thing" singing and playing drums at the same time. "I never thought that I would sing and play 'Tom Sawyer' [RUSH] at the same time. Something that you think is easy to play is often not. 'Heartbreaker' by LED ZEPPELIN has so many different [drum] accents that have nothing to do with the song vocally. It's a good challenge."

ANTHRAX is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, 2016's "For All Kings", which was called by some critics the band's strongest album to date. Its arrival followed a five-year period during which the group experienced a rebirth of sorts, beginning with ANTHRAX's inclusion on the 2010 "Big Four" tour with METALLICA, SLAYER and MEGADETH, and continuing with the 2011 release of comeback LP "Worship Music".