Watch: ANTHRAX's SCOTT IAN Joined By His Wife And Son For Performance Of BLACK SABBATH And LED ZEPPELIN Classics

ANTHRAX guitarist Scott Ian was joined by his wife Pearl Aday (vocals) and son Revel (drums),along with guitarist Zach Throne and bassist Joey Vera, for a performance of BLACK SABBATH's "Symptom Of The Universe" and LED ZEPPELIN's "Whole Lotta Love" at this past Tuesday night's (March 28) "Ultimate Jam Night" at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California. Watch video of the performance below (courtesy of Jessica Chase).

This week's "Ultimate Jam Night" benefited Animal Tracks, a Southern California sanctuary for endangered animals.

Established in 2002, and currently located in Agua Dulce, Animal Tracks is a non-profit immersive sanctuary for more than 80 rescued animals. These animals are unsuited for being household pets, nor readily placeable in zoos. As a result, they find themselves with limited life options. The benefit raised funds for immediate and continuous care of the animals and allow the organization to find new facilities in the face of ongoing zoning issues.

Hosted by comedian, musician and VH1 host Hal Sparks, the benefit featured appearances by other high-profile rock musicians, including METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo, as well as members of OK GO, BAD WOLVES, P.O.D., MINISTRY, WHITESNAKE, VIO-LENCE, DIRTY HONEY, PALAYE ROYALE, JOYOUS WOLF, ARMORED SAINT and KING'S X.

"Animal Tracks is a unique southern Californian treasure", said Chuck Wright (QUIET RIOT, ALICE COOPER, MONTROSE),who founded "Ultimate Jam Night" in 2015. "Staffed by dedicated volunteers under the direction of a trained exotic animal experts, Animal Tracks takes hard to place endangered animals and gives them a last-chance home and care. Otherwise, these beautiful creatures would be destroyed."

Created in 2015, "Ultimate Jam Night" presents an ever-evolving show of music, performance art, and more designed to keep live music alive. Over the course of its history, "Ultimate Jam Night" has hosted music's biggest names, held community and charity events, presented Broadway-like performances and entertained hundreds of thousands. The show is completely unrehearsed.

For more information, visit www.ultimatejamnight.com.