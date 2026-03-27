Watch: ARCH ENEMY Performs Live With New Singer LAUREN HART For First Time

Swedish/American extreme metallers ARCH ENEMY kicked off their seven-date Chinese tour earlier tonight (Friday, March 27) at Dongsan Live in Beijing. The concert marked the band's first live performance with new singer Lauren Hart (ex-ONCE HUMAN),who replaced Alissa White-Gluz, late last year.

Fan-filmed video of the Beijing show can be seen below.

This past February, ARCH ENEMY released its first studio recording with Hart, a new song called "To The Last Breath". At the time, Michael Amott, guitarist and founder of ARCH ENEMY, stated about the track: "Connecting with Lauren has marked an important step in my journey. Working with her was an exceptional experience — her remarkable voice, coupled with her dedication and professionalism, brings a rare level of excellence. I look forward to continuing the collaboration."

Amott added: "Make no mistake — this song is a reckoning. Musically, it's unapologetically aligned with my original vision for the band — and I believe longtime fans will recognize that immediately. Lyrically, it's about seeing through deception and dismantling the illusion of control. It captures that moment when you realize you've been fed poison — and you choose to fight back. Once that clarity hits, there's no retreat. It's do or die."

ARCH ENEMY recently announced an intimate European club show run dubbed "Back To The Root Of All Evil" in the summer of 2026.

Earlier in February, Angela Gossow shot down rumors that she had rejoined ARCH ENEMY following the departure of White-Gluz.

Speculation about Angela's possible return was sparked by a teaser video shared by ARCH ENEMY and Gossow in which a mysterious figure could be seen holding up a torch, captioned with a cryptic "2026" Everything else has been wiped off each of their accounts.

After a second teaser video was shared, Angela, who has been managing ARCH ENEMY for more than a decade, took to her social media to write: "It's not ME! But thank you for all the love! I am really excited to be involved in this new chapter as the manager. This is gonna CRUSH!"

After 13 years as ARCH ENEMY's vocalist, German-born Gossow shocked the heavy metal world in 2014 with the sudden announcement of her retirement from the band. While she is no longer performing with them, she has remained closely involved with ARCH ENEMY as their business manager.

When Gossow officially announced her departure from ARCH ENEMY in 2014, she said that she was "passing the torch to the super talented Alissa White-Gluz, whom I've known as a dear friend and a superb vocalist for many years."

ARCH ENEMY recorded three albums with vocalist Johan Liiva — "Black Earth" (1996),"Stigmata" (1998) and "Burning Bridges" (1999) — before Liiva was replaced by Gossow.

Gossow appeared on all ARCH ENEMY albums from 2001's "Wages Of Sin" through 2011's "Khaos Legions".

ARCH ENEMY released four studio albums with White-Gluz on vocals: "War Eternal" (2014),"Will To Power" (2017),"Deceivers" (2022) and "Blood Dynasty" (2025).

ARCH ENEMY 2026 is:

Lauren Hart - Vocals

Michael Amott - Guitars

Joey Concepcion - Guitars

Sharlee D'Angelo - Bass

Daniel Erlandsson - Drums