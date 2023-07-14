Watch ARMORED SAINT Get Inducted Into METAL HALL OF FAME

California heavy metal veterans ARMORED SAINT were inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame last night (Thursday, July 13) at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California. The event was hosted by 95.5 KLOS DJ Marci Wiser, and featured performances by WEAPONS OF ANEW, Sergio Michel and DECONSTRUCT, surprise guest appearances and an all-star jam.

When the induction was first announced last month, Metal Hall Of Fame founder/CEO Pat Gesualdo said: "ARMORED SAINT have been delivering great metal for decades and we look forwarding to giving them a proper salute this summer, on their home turf of Southern California, at the Whisky A Go Go."

Wiser commented: "Once they unleashed the crushing riff and vocals of 'Can U Deliver' in the 80s, I instantly knew they'd be Hall Of Famers. I'm honored to host the event and I'll have my horns way up."

J. Buttermark of FM Music Management stated: "We were honored and excited to be notified about the ARMORED SAINT Metal Hall Of Fame induction. They have been rocking and kicking ass for 40 years. Cheers to all of their success."

As one of the leaders of the Los Angeles heavy metal scene, ARMORED SAINT has amassed a worldwide audience and achieved success and critical acclaim through several albums, including "March of The Saint", "Delirious Nomad" and "Raising Fear". To date, the band has released eight studio LPs, one EP, two live albums and one compilation album.

The Metal Hall Of Fame is a non-profit organization dedicated to forever enshrining the iconic musicians and music industry executives responsible for making hard rock and heavy metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they continue to inspire fans throughout the world, from generation to generation.

The annual Metal Hall Of Fame celebrity gala is held every January, with additional events being featured on a global basis. The Metal Hall Of Fame is part of the 501 (C) (3) non-profit organization D.A.D. (Drums And Disabilities). 100% of proceeds from all Metal Hall Of Fame and D.A.D. events go to support preserving hard rock and heavy metal music for future generations. Funds are also dedicated to bringing free music programs to help special needs children in health facilities and community centers.

Fans throughout the world cast their vote year round for their favorite artists, bands, producers, and industry executives via the Metal Hall Of Fame web site.

Two months ago, ARMORED SAINT's long-awaited documentary, Armored Saint: Band Of Brothers", had its world premiere in the band's hometown at the Harmony Gold Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Armored Saint: Band Of Brothers" celebrates the 40-year career of ARMORED SAINT and the 50-year friendship the bandmembers have shared from school in El Sereno, a Los Angeles suburb.

Many friends of the band have given interviews, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich from METALLICA tell tales of their early days touring, Scott Ian of ANTHRAX talks about seeing ARMORED SAINT in 1985, QUEENSRŸCHE members Eddie Jackson and Todd La Torre talk about the shared history. Key music industry figures and producers, A&R men, roadies, record label executives and family share thoughts and stories about the band's 40-year history.

ARMORED SAINT's eighth full-length album, "Punching The Sky", came out in October 2020 via Metal Blade Records.

ARMORED SAINT released the "Symbol Of Salvation Live" CD/DVD in 2021 via Metal Blade Records. The release came in celebration of the seminal album's 30th anniversary. "Symbol Of Salvation Live" was a combination live album and video of the band playing the album in its entirety at New York City's famed Gramercy Theatre during its 2018 tour.