  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch: ATHEIST Performs Special 30th-Anniversary Set In San Diego During 'Focus And Presence' Tour

June 17, 2023

Fan-filmed video of ATHEIST's June 14 concert at Brick By Brick in San Diego, California can be seen below.

ATHEIST's "Focus And Presence" North American tour with fellow progressive metal pioneers CYNIC, which kicked off on June 10 in Austin, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Kelly Shaefer-fronted act's "Piece Of Time", "Unquestionable Presence" and "Elements" releases.

When the tour was first announced earlier this year, Shaefer said in a statement: "This tour has been something that Paul (Masvidal, CYNIC frontman) and I have been talking about in some capacity since we were in our early 20s. It's surreal to share a 30-year milestone together, and this tour will showcase for us a chance to play songs from our first three records as a special trilogy anniversary set, including songs not performed live in decades. Two titans of technical progressive metal coming together for a unicorn of a tour....one you will not want to miss!

"I'm also excited to announce that joining me on this tour and beyond will be an all-new lineup of ATHEIST! These four straight killers of musicians will be alongside me as ATHEIST heads out with CYNIC to celebrate 30 years of our first three albums 'Piece Of Time', 'Unquestionable Presence' and turning 30 this year 1993's 'Elements'! We'll be playing tracks from those three albums exclusively in one of the longest sets we've ever done! The set will include several songs that have not been played live in three decades.

"Joining returning bassist Yoav-Ruiz Feingold (GRAVITON) and myself to round out ATHEIST are Dylan Marks (FERMENTOR/BEEKEEPER) on drums, Alex Hadaad (ARKAIK/DESSIDERIUM) on guitar and Jerry Witunsky (ANCIENT DEATH) on guitar.

"I couldn't be more excited to perform this special set with such talented players. They have shown tremendous respect for the music and the attention to detail needed to pull off these songs live. Talk is cheap, right? So be sure to secure your tickets early to the 'Focus And Presence' North American tour 2023 to see for yourself and help us celebrate alongside our brothers in CYNIC who will be performing a special 30th-anniversary set for their release 'Focus' as well.

"See you on the road!!"

Earlier this year, ATHEIST re-released its entire discography, comprised of four albums that span the band's 30-year career, on all streaming services worldwide. The return to digital platforms was the first phase of a comprehensive reissue campaign. The second phase offers their albums in various physical formats with all-new revised layouts. All four studio albums will be available on CD and vinyl on July 14 via Nuclear Blast.

Shaefer commented: We are proud to bring the musical catalog of ATHEIST to the mighty Nuclear Blast. We couldn't ask for a better place to land the musical creations of ATHEIST that now span over 30 years. It's exciting to know that our music will be made available on all formats by the biggest metal label on EARTH!"

Find more on Atheist
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).