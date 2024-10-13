Watch: AXL ROSE Joins BILLY JOEL On Stage At Los Angeles's Intuit Dome

GUNS N' ROSES singer Axl Rose joined Billy Joel on stage last night (Saturday, October 12) at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California to perform a cover of WINGS' "Live And Let Die". Fan-filmed video of Axl's appearance can be seen below.

Rose previously performed "Live And Let Die" with Joel, along with AC/DC's "Highway To Hell" and Billy's 1980 hit "You May Be Right", at the final show of Joel's run at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 25. Prior to that, Axl performed "Highway To Hell" with Joel at a 2017 concert at Los Angeles's Dodger Stadium.

Other surprise guests at the Intuit Dome show were John Mayer, who delivered "tasty" blues guitar solos on "This Is The Time", and Joel's eight-year-old daughter Della Rose, who came up for "My Life".

Joel, who turned 75 in May, completed a decade-long monthly residency at New York's Madison Square Garden in July with his 150th consecutive sold-out show over 10 years.

Last month, Joel announced 2025 tour dates with Sting and Stevie Nicks. The string of one-night-only stadium shows kicks off February 8, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana and concludes May 23 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The six-time Grammy Award-winning Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee performed his first single in 17 years, "Turn The Lights Back On", at this year's Grammy Awards.

Having sold more than 100 million records over the course of a career spanning more than 40 years, Billy Joel ranks as one of most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in the world. Joel has had 33 Top 40 hits and 23 Grammy nominations since signing his first solo recording contract in 1972. He received the Recording Industry Association of America Diamond Award, presented for albums that have sold more than 10 million copies, for his "Greatest Hits Volume I And Volume II".